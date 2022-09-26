High on Life release date, gameplay, and story

It’s almost time for the High on Life release date, Squanch Games’ latest oddball title. Founder Justin Roiland, the co-creator of hit animated series Rick & Morty, is taking players to a strange future full of talking guns and “an alien cartel that wants to get high off humanity”. As you can probably tell, this is certainly not your typical FPS game.

During the months since High on Life’s initial reveal at the Xbox & Bethesda Showcase 2022, the development team has released new details and gameplay teasers. Now that there’s more info to work with, here’s everything we know about High on Life so far.

High on Life release date

The High on Life release date is December 13, 2022. Initially, the game had an October 2022 release window, but Squanch Games delayed it by a few months shortly after.

While the announcement of the delay avoided revealing specific details, chief creative officer and art director Mikey Spano has since gone into more detail. In an interview with GamesRadar+, Spano states that “October’s crowded, it’s really crowded”, referring to God of War: Ragnarok and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 specifically. He also states that delaying High on Life “gave us a little bit of extra that we needed”, with the delay hopefully leading to a more polished product in the long run.

High on Life trailers

Squanch Games has released a number of trailers for High on Life, with more gameplay appearing at events. The initial reveal trailer was short, showing off a few locales and a number of the talking guns on offer. A further trailer appeared during Gamescom Opening Night Live 2022 focusing entirely on gameplay, detailing a boss fight against the bounty target 9-TORG.

The Squanch Games YouTube channel has also been sharing short videos featuring some of the weird characters that may (or may not) appear during High on Life.

High on Life story

You play as a nobody, having just finished high school with no future prospects or goals to work towards. Your boring life is interrupted by an alien cartel who want to use humanity as a drug to get high.

To escape from the cartel on Earth, a talking alien weapon named Kenny gives you the power to teleport anywhere. In an effort to escape quickly, you end up teleporting your house (including your sister) to Blim City. Taken under the wing of ex-legendary bounty hunter Gene — who just wants you to die so he can take your house — you’ll travel the galaxy, meeting a cast of colourful aliens along the way.

The end goal is to take out Garmantuous, the leader of the alien cartel, and his gang. To do so, you’ll collect a number of Gattliens, talking guns that each have their own abilities. The Gattliens make up a lot of the dialogue in High on Life as they chatter away during gameplay.

High on Life gameplay

Despite the less-than-conventional plot, High on Life is still an FPS at its core. The Gattliens work as your weapons, with your roster expanding over time. To start with, you only have access to Kenny, whose primary fire acts like a basic pistol. All guns also have a secondary fire, with Kenny’s being a slimy long-range grenade. Secondaries fires are locked behind cooldown timers, though they make up for this in firepower.

Other weapons shown include one that functions similarly to a shotgun, and a Gattlien that launches creatures towards enemies. Even your melee option takes the form of a talking knife, which doubles up as a grappling hook for extra movement options both in and out of combat.

High on Life isn’t a fully open-world game, though you can explore a number of varied locations. Most of this exploration comes in the form of different planets, ranging from a jungle paradise to a city built within an asteroid. New planets means new bounties to hunt, more side quests, and potentially extra Gattliens to acquire.

During the Xbox Games Showcase back in June, Justin Roiland described High on Life as an “action-adventure comedy Metroidvania first-person shooter”. While a deliberately long-winded description of the game, the ‘Metroidvania’ part does provide some insight into how progression works. Using the term Metroidvania as a descriptor implies that, rather than a linear adventure through a set list of planets, you’ll instead be required to revisit previous areas after acquiring new tools. This can already be seen with your knife, since the grapple function lets you reach higher areas and clear gaps that wouldn’t be possible on foot.

High on Life PC Game Pass

High on Life will be available for PC Game Pass on December 13. For those with Game Pass Ultimate, you’ll also be able to play the game on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and via the cloud.

High on Life DLC

Currently, no DLC has been announced for High on Life. However, Squanch Games executive producer Matty Studivan mentions during an interview with TheGamer that future downloadable content might be on the cards. Studivan states that the team is “thinking about DLC, as always”, with Squanch Games wanting to support High on Life in a similar way to their VR title, Trover Saves the Universe. In the case of Trover, this came in the form of a large free update three months after launch.

And that’s everything we know about High on Life so far. If you want to make sure your PC can run the game properly ahead of its release, don’t forget to check out High on Life’s system requirements page.