Just how long is High on Life? The narrative game from Justin Roiland’s Squanch Games takes you on the journey of a bounty hunter as you finally find your calling in life. Accompanied by some sentient weapons that might remind you of your favourite Rick and Morty or Solar Opposites characters, you probably won’t want the story to end, but it’s still useful to know how long you’ll be roaming the cosmos.

As with most story games, High on Life won’t require too much of your time to complete, but will offer some side quests and additional adventures if you want to prolong your stay in space. We’re fully expecting this colourful, planetary adventure to be quite addictive, especially since it has been likened to “Metroid Prime, but funny”. So, how long can we plan on being high on life?

How long will High on Life take to complete?

Mike Fridley, the studio director at Squanch Games, revealed that High on Life will take around 10-12 hours to beat the main story while speaking with Pure Xbox. The Microsoft exclusive offers more gameplay for completionists though, if you want to experience “everything the game has to offer”, then you can expect to fire about 25 hours of your time into the game.

While that’s the High on Life length confirmed, we still don’t know much about the missions list, aside from the fact that they’ll take you on a bounty-hunting escapade across a variety of colourful planets. When we do though, we’ll be sure to update you so you know just what to expect from your new career.

So while we await the High on Life release date, make sure the action-adventure game looks its best by checking your setup against the High on Life system requirements, as its quintessential Roiland-style graphics are a huge part of its appeal.