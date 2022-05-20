Hitman 3 update adds ray tracing, Nvidia DLSS, and AMD FSR

Each and every Hitman 3 update offers a lot for players to sink their teeth into, from a new single-player mode at the start of the year to VR support in its Year 2 patch notes. The latest release is no different, as those with a compatible graphics card will now be able to see Hitman 3 in all its glory with ray tracing, Nvidia DLSS, and AMD FSR.

Enabling both ray traced reflections and shadows can be quite demanding, especially considering Hitman 3 is already up there in terms of power hungry games. Including Nvidia DLSS is a great move to boost fps on supported GPUs, but you’ll only have access to the first generation of FidelityFX Super Resolution if you can’t run team green’s option, as AMD FSR 2.0 is unavailable here. It only released last week, though, so it might need more time in the oven if it is in the pipeline for Hitman 3.

Intel XeSS is also notably absent despite featuring the game prominently in its marketing campaign for its first-party upscaler. We expect it’ll drop eventually and will likely match the timeline of Intel Arc Alchemist graphics cards, which have been delayed several times already.

Don’t forget to update your GPU drivers alongside your game, with the Radeon Software Adrenalin 22.5.3 and GeForce Game Ready Driver 512.59 both carrying the goods needed for the new features. Here are the rest of the recommended specs for Hitman 3 ray tracing:

1080p ray tracing 1440p ray tracing OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit CPU Intel Core i5-10600K

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X Intel Core i7-10700K

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X RAM 8GB 16GB GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Super

AMD RadeonRX 6600 XT Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070

AMD Radeon RX6900 XT Supersampling quality Quality > Performance Balanced Reflection quality Medium High Drivers Game Ready Driver 512.59

Adrenalin 22.5.3 Game Ready Driver 512.59

Adrenalin 22.5.3

