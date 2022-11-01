Harry Potter spell Imperio will be tweaked in Hogwarts Legacy

There are lots of Harry Potter spells, so many in fact that we’re all waiting to hear which ones will be in the Wizarding World RPG game Hogwarts Legacy, and now developer Avalanche has shared what one of the three unforgivable curses, Imperio, will do in the game.

One of three unforgivable curses in Harry Potter lore, Imperio allows the caster to control the victim of the spell, even if a person with high will power can resist it. We don’t know exactly how Imperio will influence Hogwarts Legacy gameplay in the open world game, but a video revealing the Harry Potter spell for the game on Twitter does leave some clues in its description.

The spell “temporarily forces enemies to fight as if they were your companion. While under your control, they take reduced damage from other enemies to prolong their allegiance to you. Also curses the victim – and cursed enemies take extra damage.”

By the looks if the enemy is still standing after Imperio has lifted a debuff will be applied to them that allows you to do more damage to them. It’s not entirely clear, but it seems like the idea is to make them harder to eliminate when on your side, and easier to eliminate afterwards. The Hogwarts Legacy Imperio curse may also be better or worse depending on the enemy, and will likely allow you to upgrade it to last longer, better fortify enemies when they’re on your side, and more.

So it looks like Imperio should help you turn the tide of any battle by giving you extra firepower in the form of brief enemy control. As it’s an unforgivable curse it’s unclear how it will fit into the game’s lore and characters if you continue to use the Harry Potter spell. All three unforgivable curses: Avada Kedavra, Crucio, and Imperio will be in Hogwarts Legacy, as confirmed by trailers released throughout the announcement schedule for the game.

You can find the small Harry Potter spell teaser for Imperio in Hogwarts Legacy on Twitter.

If you simply cannot wait for the Harry potter game, a Hogwarts Legacy gameplay teaser was flagged by developer Avalanche, as the studio is “keenly aware” you want to see it, and we’ve also got all the information you could possibly need on the Hogwarts Legacy release date as well.

The creator of the Harry Potter series, JK Rowling, has made a number of transphobic remarks on social media in recent years. While WB Games says “JK Rowling is not directly involved in the creation of the game”, it is based on her work and it’s still unclear if she will receive royalties from its sales. If you’d like to learn more about transgender equality or lend your support, here are two important charities we encourage you to check out: the National Center for Transgender Equality in the US, and Mermaids in the UK.