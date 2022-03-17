Hogwarts Legacy release date set for this holiday on PC

The Hogwarts Legacy release date has now been vaguely confirmed – we don’t have a specific date, but we do know the developers are targeting a launch in “holiday 2022”. The upcoming open-world game set in the Harry Potter universe has been something of a mystery ever since it was first announced, but today the devs at Avalanche (the Disney Infinity studio, not the Just Cause studio) revealed an extensive look at gameplay.

The Hogwarts Legacy release date is set for holiday 2022 on PC, though we don’t know which storefronts it will be available through. The game will also launch on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and the Xbox Series consoles. It’s set in the 1800s, long before the time of most familiar Harry Potter characters, and lets you create a custom wizard to live through life at the school.

Today’s gameplay footage, hosted as part of Sony’s State of Play series, offers an extensive look at the various activities you’ll be able to participate in. You’ll be able to engage in wizard duels, explore the world outside Hogwarts, craft magical and mundane items, and even delve into dungeons filled with monsters.

You can see the full gameplay demo below, or if you want the official breakdown in text form, you can find that at the PlayStation Blog.

In an older official FAQ, the developers note that “J.K. Rowling is not directly involved in the creation of the game, however, her extraordinary body of writing is the foundation of all projects in the Wizarding World. This is not a new story from J.K. Rowling.”

The National Center for Transgender Equality in the US and Mermaids in the UK are both excellent charities, incidentally.