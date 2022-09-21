New Hogwarts Legacy gameplay teased as devs “keenly aware” you want it

More Hogwarts Legacy gameplay could be on the way soon, as developer Avalanche Software has talked about upcoming reveals and showcases for the Harry Potter RPG game ahead of its release early next year.

While there’s no date confirmation on the next Hogwarts Legacy gameplay showcase just yet, some tweets from Avalanche’s community manager Chandler Wood talk about what the team is working on for the fantasy game and how they’re acutely aware of your expectations.

“It’s been a busy summer; we hope you like what we’ve shown so far! And even with summer at an end, we’re already working hard on the next thing (and the next and the next…). No specifics yet, but we’re keenly aware you’ve been asking to see more gameplay…” says Wood.

This is by no means confirmation of a big and imminent gameplay drop for Hogwarts Legacy, but Wood saying that Avalanche is “keenly aware” of you all wanting to see more gameplay appears to point to more heavily gameplay focused content in the future.

Wood also responded to a comment, saying the next Hogwarts Legacy showcase will be coming before January of next year, giving a small timeframe update for when we can expect to see more of the Harry Potter game.

So, we can expect to see some more Hogwarts Legacy gameplay at some point this year, but the form of the showcase, be it in a trailer or through extended and uncut footage, remains to be seen.

We also have everything you might want to find out about the Harry Potter game, from the Hogwarts Legacy release date to all the current trailers and info.

The creator of the Harry Potter series, JK Rowling, has made a number of transphobic remarks on social media in recent years. While WB Games says “JK Rowling is not directly involved in the creation of the game”, it is based on her work and it’s still unclear if she will receive royalties from its sales. If you’d like to learn more about transgender equality or lend your support, here are two important charities we encourage you to check out: the National Center for Transgender Equality in the US, and Mermaids in the UK.