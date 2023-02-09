Hogwarts Legacy unforgivable curses and how to learn them

Want to know how to learn the Hogwarts Legacy unforgivable curses? You can go through the entirety of your wizarding adventure without learning how to cast any of these special curses, so you need to know which quest line to prioritise if you want to become a dark witch or wizard.

Unlike some RPG games, you don’t have to worry about anyone judging you for using unforgivable curses because Hogwarts Legacy doesn’t have a morality meter. This means you’re able to cast these Hogwarts Legacy spells without being called out by your fellow students, but you have to live with the knowledge that you’re using dangerous and evil magic. If that doesn’t bother you, here’s what you need to do to unlock Crucio, Imperio, and Avada Kedavra.

How to learn the unforgivable curses in Hogwarts Legacy

To gain access to the unforgivable curses, you need to start speaking to Sebastian Sallow, a Slytherin student who happens to be one of the main Hogwarts Legacy characters. Sebastian’s sister has been left permanently scared by an unforgivable curse, causing him to learn more about the dark arts in hopes he can reverse the curse’s effect on her.

You can join him on this journey by starting the ‘In the Shadow’ series of quests. Keep in mind that you must have the Wingardium Leviosa spell and be level 16 or higher to activate this quest chain.

The Hogwarts Legacy In the Shadow questline is split into five parts:

In the Shadow of the Bloodline

In the Shadow of the Study

In the Shadow of Discovery

In the Shadow of Time

In the Shadow of the Relic

The first four quests can be completed consecutively, but the final quest won’t be available until you’re near the end of the game. If you aren’t sure how far that is, you can take a look at our how long is Hogwarts Legacy guide. In the Shadow of the Relic requires players to be level 28 before they can accept the quest.

How to unlock Crucio in Hogwarts Legacy

Crucio temporarily stuns an enemy and deals small bursts of damage over time. This curse can be unlocked during the In the Shadow of the Study quest which takes place in the Slytherin Hogwarts Legacy common room. This quest is fairly straightforward, though you need to use Incendio to light up some braziers and Reparo to gain access to a new path.

Sebastian asks you whether you want to learn Crucio, presenting you with three options. You can refuse to learn the curse, learn the curse and have Sebastian cast it on you, or learn the curse and cast it on Sebastian. Either of the last two options gives you access to the curse, it doesn’t matter who gets hurt by the Crucio curse.

How to unlock Imperio in Hogwarts Legacy

Imperio allows the caster to force an enemy to fight against their team. When combined with the Hogwarts Legacy talents, Imperio Mastery and Avada Kedavra Mastery, you can take out multiple enemies in a matter of seconds. In the Shadow of Time begins in the catacomb located in Feldcroft Region – check out our Hogwarts Legacy Floo Flames locations guide to find out exactly where this is.

You’re going to need Incendio yet again, this time to burn some spiderwebs blocking the path. You also need to use Wingardium Leviosa to move piles of old human bones – who knew the path of the dark wizard would be so icky? Once you find the relic you’re searching for, you earn the ability to learn Incendio. Just like with Crucio, you don’t have to learn this spell, but we can’t imagine you’ve come all this way to turn it down.

How to unlock Avada Kedavra in Hogwarts Legacy

The most unforgivable curse there is, Avada Kedavra gives you the power to instantly kill an enemy. Again, this is a late-game quest, so you probably won’t learn this curse until you’re close to the end of the game. Begin the In the Shadow of the Relic quest and meet Ominis at the same catacomb where you learned Imperio. You won’t need to do any puzzle-solving this time around, simply talk to Sebastian and ask him to teach you the curse.

That’s everything you need to unlock the unforgivable curses in Hogwarts Legacy. If you want to learn Avada Kedavra as soon as you possibly can, we recommend finding all of the Hogwarts Legacy field guide pages flying around the map. As you progress through the open-world game, you should keep an eye on your Hogwarts Legacy challenges to see which items you’ve unlocked. Lastly, give our best PC games list a read to find some of the greatest titles gaming has to offer.

