All Hogwarts Legacy spells to use in exploration and combat

Wondering which Hogwarts Legacy spells you’ll be casting in the halls of the famous school? Spellcasting is of course one of the biggest draws of attending Hogwarts – that and getting into magical mischief – so which spells will we be able to use in Hogwarts legacy, and how will spellcasting and combat work?

In a gameplay stream showcasing the open-world game, we got our first proper look at all of the Hogwarts Legacy common rooms, fast travel, and the game’s UI – including how to access your spells. We know that there will be over 20 Hogwarts Legacy spells available to learn as you progress through your studies, with four, slottable, quick-access spells on your HUD.

All Hogwarts Legacy spells

At this time, we don’t yet know every spell that will be available in Hogwarts Legacy as the developers are leaving some things to be revealed once the game is here. However, thanks to gameplay videos and trailers, there are a few that we know already. We’ll keep updating this list as more known spells become available.

Accio – pull an item or combatant toward you.

– pull an item or combatant toward you. Descendo – slam enemies into the ground.

– slam enemies into the ground. Incendio – set fire to items or opponents.

– set fire to items or opponents. Petrificus Totalus – freeze foes so they cannot move.

– freeze foes so they cannot move. Revelio – reveal nearby objects.

– reveal nearby objects. Stupefy – stun an opponent.

– stun an opponent. Wingardium Leviosa – lift items and combatants into the air.

And even the unforgivable spells:

Avada Kedavra – kill your target.

– kill your target. Crucio – inflict incredible pain on your target.

As you level up, complete challenges, and earn experience, you can upgrade your spells to make them more powerful in preparation for increasingly difficult battles.

How to use spells in Hogwarts Legacy

Within the 20-plus spells available in Hogwarts Legacy are two types of spell: slottable spells and essential spells. While you can choose your favourite slottable spells to keep in your “spell diamond” for quick-access and can change them around at will, essential spells are deemed more crucial by the developers, and are more likely to be needed in any situation – Revelio is one of these.

So far, we only know how spells are used on a controller – though presumably this can be changed in settings. How you’ll access your spells on keyboard and mouse remains a mystery at this time. Your four chosen spells will be accessed from the spell diamond in the bottom right hand corner of the screen by holding down your controller’s right trigger button and then pressing the relevant button for your desired spell. Your essential spell is accessed using the left button on the d-pad. Choose and change your spells using the right d-pad button.

Through the course of the game, you have the chance to unlock up to three additional spell diamonds, meaning you can have 16 specific spells at your fingertips, ready for combat. Rather than filling the bottom of the screen with spell diamonds, simply use the d-pad while holding the right trigger button to scroll through your preset diamonds.

To access your spell diamond, it is essential that you are holding that right trigger though, because just tapping it will trigger a basic spell, such as Accio. In combat, this spell can be seen at the top of the screen. Press the right trigger multiple times to chain a combo of attacks.

Crossed Wands duelling club

A bit overwhelmed? Yeah, us too. Thankfully, that’s where Crossed Wands comes in, the duelling club that will give you your first taste of combat in Hogwarts Legacy. Located in the clock tower, the Crossed Wands duelling club allows you to practise this fast-paced spellcasting, and get to grips with your spells, combos, and cooldowns.

That’s everything we know about all the Hogwarts Legacy spells for now. As we eagerly await the Hogwarts Legacy release date, answer some of the most important questions about school life, like will the Hogwarts Legacy Room of Requirements appear for you, and is Harry Potter in Hogwarts Legacy? Even more importantly, perhaps, is your house, so if you don’t want to leave your sorting up to chance, make sure you know how to import your house and wand to Hogwarts Legacy, and you’ll be rewarded with exclusive house robes.

The creator of the Harry Potter series, JK Rowling, has made a number of transphobic remarks on social media in recent years. While WB Games says “JK Rowling is not directly involved in the creation of the game”, it is based on her work and it’s still unclear if she will receive royalties from its sales. If you’d like to learn more about transgender equality or lend your support, here are two important charities we encourage you to check out: the National Center for Transgender Equality in the US, and Mermaids in the UK.