The Hogwarts Legacy Magic Neep location is a bit tricky to locate, but you’ll need to visit the greengrocer for all your magical neep and tatty needs – I mean, to complete the Welcome to Hogsmeade task at the start of your story. You’ll even get some free supplies for your efforts.

The Magic Neep is a bit out of the way and isn’t located near other shops in the area, so if you’re struggling to find the shop selling plants and seeds on the vast Hogwarts Legacy map, we’ve highlighted it for you below. Hogwarts Legacy could be one of the best PC games of 2023, and The Magic Neep and your first trip to Hogsmeade just marks the beginning of your massive magical journey. If you want to know how long Hogwarts Legacy is, we’ve got a separate guide for that, but for now let’s concentrate on navigating Hogsmeade and finding The Magic Neep.

Where to find The Magic Neep in Hogwarts Legacy

As you can see in the image above, the Hogwarts Legacy Magic Neep location is somewhat off the beaten path, and you need to cross the river to find it. To get there, cross the bridge directly behind J. Pippin’s Potions, which you also need to visit during the Welcome to Hogsmeade quest, so you may as well check them off at the same time.

Once you get to The Magic Neep, you’ll meet Timothy Teasdale, just one of the many friendly Hogwarts Legacy characters dotted around Hogsmeade. During the story quests, he fixes you up with the dittany seeds Professor Weasley has sent you to collect. However, you can always come back and obtain all sorts of useful items from Timothy, including room of requirement essentials, seeds, plants, and more.

Now you know how to locate The Magic Neep, you’ll be ready to wrap up your first trip to Hogsmeade, though it doesn’t come without its surprises – and cutscenes. If waiting for the story to unfold isn’t for you, then you can skip Hogwarts Legacy cutscenes. Alongside The Magic Neep, Welcome to Hogsmeade will take you to Ollivander’s, so make sure you know the best Hogwarts Legacy wand you can be paired with, or check how to import your wand and house to Hogwarts Legacy from your wizarding World account.

The creator of the Harry Potter series, JK Rowling, has made a number of transphobic remarks on social media in recent years. Warner Bros. has the licence to make games based on Harry Potter. While the details of that deal aren’t publicly known, and WB Games says “J.K. Rowling is not directly involved in the creation of the game”, it is likely that, as the creator and owner of the Harry Potter IP, she will earn royalties from its sales. If you’d like to learn more about transgender equality or lend your support, here are two important charities we encourage you to check out: the National Center for Transgender Equality in the US, and Mermaids in the UK.