Among other things, the Hogwarts Legacy Dogweed and Deathcap location is needed for locating Venomous Tentacula and a Mandrake – crucial ingredients in learning the Wingardium Leviosa spell. This particular store can be tricky to find though, so we’re here to help you locate Beatrice Green’s plant shop.

We all know how to say it – it’s Wingardium Levi-oh-sa, not Wingardium Levio-sah – but how do you cast it? Well, while you don’t actually need a plant to cast Hogwarts Legacy spells, heading to the Dogweed and Deathcap location in Hogwarts Legacy to collect Venomous Tentacula and a Mandrake is part of a main story quest to unlock the famous spell. You are only told to seek out the seeds though, and not specifically where to go to get them, so we’re here to help.

Where is Hogwarts Legacy Dogweed and Deathcap?

Dogweed and Deathcap is a plant shop run by Beatrice Green, in which you can buy all sorts of seeds and living plants – including the famous and painfully noisy Mandrake. As you can see in the image above, the shop isn’t located near the others in Hogsmeade, and you’ll need to head to the far end of the village and across the river to find it.

Now you know where to locate Dogweed and Deathcap in Hogwarts Legacy, you’ll be able to grow anything your heart desires – and then make it levitate if you so wish. It’s easy to get lost in the vast Hogwarts Legacy map, but this isn’t the only guide we’ve got to help you find your way in the open-world game. Find your way round quickly using the network of Floo Flame locations, and unlock even more spells with other Hogwarts Legacy challenges, by defeating beasts and passing your classes with flying colours.

The creator of the Harry Potter series, JK Rowling, has made a number of transphobic remarks on social media in recent years. Warner Bros. has the licence to make games based on Harry Potter. While the details of that deal aren’t publicly known, and WB Games says “J.K. Rowling is not directly involved in the creation of the game”, it is likely that, as the creator and owner of the Harry Potter IP, she will earn royalties from its sales. If you’d like to learn more about transgender equality or lend your support, here are two important charities we encourage you to check out: the National Center for Transgender Equality in the US, and Mermaids in the UK.