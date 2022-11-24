How to import your house and wand in Hogwarts Legacy

Want to know how to import your house and wand to Hogwarts Legacy? It’s not surprising – our house is important to us witches and wizards, and we don’t want to risk getting placed into the wrong one.

So how do you determine your house before even loading up the RPG game? First, you need to have a Wizarding World account, and you must have completed your house sorting over there. Once you’ve done that, you can link your Wizarding World account to Hogwarts Legacy for a predetermined house and wand, and even an exclusive customisation option.

How to link your Wizarding World account to Hogwarts Legacy

Head to the Wizarding World website and either log into or register an account. If you’re new to Wizarding World, finish your house sorting and wand ceremony before linking your account. Then, link your WB account to your Wizarding World account by following the instructions here. As if by magic, your accounts will now be linked and you’ll receive your rewards when you log into your Warner Bros account on Hogwarts Legacy.

Hogwarts Legacy linking account rewards

If you link accounts and log in to the same WB account when you start playing Hogwarts Legacy, you’ll be given the exclusive loot. Not only will you have the right wand and be placed into the right house, but you’ll be able to roam Hogwarts’ halls wearing the House Fan-atic school robe suitable to your house placement, as well as the Beaked Skull Mask.

Before the open-world game is even here, you’ll also be able to download some gorgeous Hogwarts Legacy wallpapers for all your devices as an interim reward for linking your accounts.

Get the wrong house on Wizarding World? No worries, you can always let Hogwarts Legacy choose a new one for you, you’ll just lose out on the Fan-atic robes and mask. But never mind that, because where you’ll spend your time is more important than the clothes on your back, so take a look at which of the Hogwarts Legacy common rooms you’d feel most at home in, or have a gander at all the Hogwarts Legacy spells we know about so far.

The creator of the Harry Potter series, JK Rowling, has made a number of transphobic remarks on social media in recent years. While WB Games says “JK Rowling is not directly involved in the creation of the game”, it is based on her work and it’s still unclear if she will receive royalties from its sales. If you’d like to learn more about transgender equality or lend your support, here are two important charities we encourage you to check out: the National Center for Transgender Equality in the US, and Mermaids in the UK.