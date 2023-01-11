How long is Hogwarts Legacy? A large chunk of the wizarding world is open to you once Hogwarts Legacy releases this February, but how many hours does it take to finish off the school year? If being on time and passing your classes isn’t enough, you’ll have all manner of fantastic beasts and goblin uprisings to deal with.

It’s always tough to pin down just how long it will take someone to beat an open world game. What does finishing such an open experience look like in one of the best PC games; is it just completing the main story, or can you only close the Hogwarts Legacy book when every single loose end has been tied up? The answer will be different for everyone, but all we can do right now is speculate on how long it will take to beat Hogwarts Legacy.

Hogwarts Legacy main story length

There’s no official word on how long it takes to beat Hogwarts Legacy, but if we draw on our open-world experience, we imagine it would take around 20-30 hours to complete the main story. RPG games always include numerous side-quests and a bunch of exploration, with some of the most popular games in the genre, like Elden Ring, topping 100 hours for a completionist run.

So, if you’re asking yourself just how long is Hogwarts Legacy, it’ll be a few more weeks before we get a concrete answer, but rest assured we’ll be updating this guide as soon as we know more. Don’t forget to keep an eye on our Hogwarts Legacy release date guide to find out the latest information on the If you can’t wait to start casting spells and eating chocolate frogs, the Forspoken release date is at the end of this month, which should give you enough of a magical vibe to pass the time.

