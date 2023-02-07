Best Hogwarts Legacy wand wood, core, flexibility, and length

Want to know the best Hogwarts Legacy wand to pick when you reach Ollivander’s in your inaugural trip to Hogsmeade? After either Natsai Onai or Sebastian Sallow take you to the wizarding village near the school, you need to head to the famous wand shop to design your stick of choice.

But the big question is what is the best wand in Hogwarts Legacy? It’s the tool you’ll be using to cast all your spells throughout the Hogwarts Legacy map during your time with the open-world game, so making the right choice is essential. While you can import your house and wand into Hogwarts Legacy, you can also design it in-game. We’ve got all the details on the best wand wood, core, flexibility, and length in Hogwarts Legacy right here.

What is the best wand in Hogwarts Legacy?

The Hogwarts Legacy best wand is whatever you like, as the choices you make here do not affect how powerful the wand is. It’s purely a cosmetic choice, however there are plenty of options for making your wand look good.

Best Hogwarts Legacy wand style

There are eight different styles to choose from first, each with three colours, for a total of 24 options. These range from things like spirals to rings, crooked, and stalk – so you can determine the shape of your wand.

Best Hogwarts Legacy wand wood

There are 36 different types of wood you can choose from – here’s the full list:

Acacia

Alder

Apple

Ash

Aspen

Beech

Blackthorn

Black Walnut

Cedar

Cherry

Chestnut

Cypress

Dogwood

Ebony

Elder

Elm

English Oak

Fir

Hawthorn

Hazel

Holly

Hornbeam

Larch

Laurel

Maple

Pear

Pine

Poplar

Red Oak

Redwood

Rowan

Silver Lime

Spruce

Sycamore

Vine

Walnut

Willow

Yew

Best Hogwarts Legacy wand length

When it comes to how long your wand is, you can choose from anywhere between 9 ½ to 14 ½ inches, in quarter-inch increments. Again, this has no bearing on the power of the wand, so go with whichever length stands out to you.

Best Hogwarts Legacy wand flexibility

There are 19 levels of flexibility to choose from for your wand – whichever one you choose has no bearing on the game, but here’s the full list:

Quite Bendy

Fairly Bendy

Very Flexible

Quite Flexible

Surprisingly Swishy

Swishy

Slightly Springy

Supple

Reasonably Supple

Pliant

Brittle

Hard

Solid

Stiff

Rigid

Unbending

Slightly Yielding

Unyielding

Best Hogwarts Legacy wand core

Finally, you must pick between the following options for your wand core:

Dragon Heartstring

Unicorn Hair

Phoenix Feather

The descriptions imply there’s a difference between the core you pick based on the type of magic it produces, but this is simply flavour text and has no effect on the game.

Now you know all about the best Hogwarts Legacy wand to choose, make sure you also know the best Hogwarts Legacy house, along with how the Sorting Hat works.

