Hogwarts Legacy trailer may show new weapon in the Harry Potter game

A Hogwarts Legacy trailer may have shown off a new weapon as spotted by an eagled-eyed fan recently, as anticipation for the Harry Potter fantasy game continues to build before its release early next year.

As outlined by L0neStarW0lf on Reddit, a very quick and small detail could point to a potential weapon in the wizarding world game, even if it does seem rather unlikely. The theory pertains to Ranrok, a new Goblin character that’s been a key part of some of Hogwarts legacy’s trailers and promotional material.

“If you look closely you can see that Ranrok is using his Gauntlet to Block Professor Fig’s Stunner, this whole time I thought he used Goblin Magic to create a Magic Barrier but now that I’ve noticed it does make more sense that Goblin Armor can block Spells,” writes L0neStarW0lf. “Now I’m wondering if Ranrok’s power comes from his Gauntlets and if so I’m kind of hoping we the player will get to wear them after defeating him.”

You can see the footage of the gauntlet below:

Keep in mind that all of this Reddit thread is just a theory, but it still presents an interesting opportunity in Hogwarts Legacy for players to use weapons outside the traditional wands and magic spells. It may even just be that Ranrok’s power transfers to you after he’s defeated, instead of the gauntlets themselves as well. Either way only time will tell, when Hogwarts Legacy actually releases.

After a recent delay, you can expect to play Hogwarts Legacy on February 10, 2023. There’s also now a PlayStation-exclusive quest and set of features coming to the game, as the Hogsmeade shop will only be available on that console and not on PC. The shop itself, a dungeon, and some cosmetics are all exclusive to the one platform, even if it is only timed to one year.

The creator of the Harry Potter series, JK Rowling, has made a number of transphobic remarks on social media in recent years. While WB Games says “JK Rowling is not directly involved in the creation of the game”, it is based on her work and it’s still unclear if she will receive royalties from its sales. If you’d like to learn more about transgender equality or lend your support, here are two important charities we encourage you to check out: the National Center for Transgender Equality in the US, and Mermaids in the UK.