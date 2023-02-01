Hogwarts Legacy challenges explained

Want to know more about Hogwarts Legacy challenges? As if there wasn’t enough to do in your first year as a student at the famed school for Witchcraft and Wizardry, you also have a whole bunch of tasks you can complete. The challenges menu is where you can find all of the side quests, as well as field pages, exploration and combat tasks, and quests that need the Room of Requirement to finish.

These Hogwarts Legacy challenges will likely make up a significant part of the RPG game’s completion criteria. If you’re wondering how long Hogwarts Legacy is and how close you are to finishing everything, this menu will be a good indicator of how far you have to go. There are five different challenge types throughout Hogwarts Legacy, each requiring you to specialise in various activities in this contender for the best PC games of the year. Some are combat-focused, while others ask you to travel across the Scottish highlands.

Hogwarts Legacy challenge types

We will expand these categories with lists and tips, but for now, here’s a brief summary of all five Hogwarts Legacy challenge types:

Combat

These challenges require you to master the art of duelling by requiring you to break enemy shields, land a particular incantation a certain number of times, or execute a combination of Hogwarts Legacy spells.

Quests

Challenges in this category will ask you to finish quests in the main story, as well as side quests. Side quests can range from playing a minigame such as Summoner’s Court, or fetching items for another student or a teacher.

Exploration

While it’s unclear how much of the Hogwarts Legacy map the exploration challenges will ask you to explore, you’ll probably be rewarded for delving into every corner of each region. This may also be where Hogwarts Legacy collectible challenges may feature heavily.

Field Guide pages

We don’t currently know what the Field Guide pages challenges require players to do; however, it’s likely to be some kind of collectible that predominantly features across the entire game.

Room of Requirement

These challenges will likely revolve around things you can do within the Hogwarts Legacy Room of Requirement, such as crafting gear and gathering resources, but also anything to do with looking after the animals inside the Vivarium.

That's everything we know about Hogwarts Legacy challenges. Once the Hogwarts Legacy release date comes, we'll discover precisely what these challenges are and give tips and tricks for finishing these tasks in the open-world game.

The creator of the Harry Potter series, JK Rowling, has made a number of transphobic remarks on social media in recent years. Warner Bros. has the licence to make games based on Harry Potter. While the details of that deal aren’t publicly known, and WB Games says “J.K. Rowling is not directly involved in the creation of the game”, it is likely that, as the creator and owner of the Harry Potter IP, she will earn royalties from its sales. If you’d like to learn more about transgender equality or lend your support, here are two important charities we encourage you to check out: the National Center for Transgender Equality in the US, and Mermaids in the UK.