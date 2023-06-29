Visit new Honkai Star Rail guide page to get Stellar Jade and merch

This new Honkai Star Rail web event, Mimo’s Trailblaze Guide, is here to lend a helping hand to the community’s newcomers while also offering free Stellar Jade and a chance to win merch. All of HoYoverse’s anime games have community hubs on their HoYoLAB site, and this event places all of the site’s most useful Honkai Star Rail resources on one page for new players to get used to them.

Based on the description above, this doesn’t sound like a typical HoYoverse web event, but there are actually missions to complete on the page as well, alongside all of the helpful links.

Completing the missions will reward you with 60 Stellar Jade, with another 100 Stellar Jade if you claim the log-in rewards for three days during the event. It’s not a lot, of course, but every little bit counts if you’re looking to pull for Luocha and Yukong in the second half of version 1.1.

Overall, it’s a simple and efficient introduction to the features that HoYoLAB has to offer outside of the game itself. There’s an official wiki, online maps with marked chests, personal stat trackers for each player, and even sections for fan art and community events.

If you’re interested in the merch, all you need to do is enter the draw on the official event page for a chance to win a prize from the pool. The physical prizes include an Alienware mouse for five winners, and character stands for 30 winners.

Honkai Star Rail version 1.1 is currently your best chance to get an Imaginary character if you haven’t been lucky enough to get your hands on Welt in the standard banner. We suggest pulling for Yukong at the very least, even if you don’t get Luocha.

But you can check out our Honkai Star Rail tier list to see who’s the best fit for your squad. And remember to redeem the current Stellar Jade codes to give yourself a few more warps.