Honkai Star Rail 1.1 is your best chance to get an Imaginary character

The second half of Honkai Star Rail version 1.1 is adding two Imaginary characters to its banners, providing many of us with our first realistic chance at adding one to our rosters. Luocha and Yukong – Honkai Star Rail‘s new five-star and four-star Imaginary duo – are both up for grabs for the next three weeks or so. This means we won’t need to hope for Welt on the anime game‘s standard banner while these two are available.

Up until this point, Welt has been the only Imaginary character available in the game, meaning you had to be lucky enough to pull him to own an Imaginary character. The problem there is that he’s a five-star character who can only be obtained through the standard banner if you didn’t get him on the temporary welcome banner.

I’m one of those unlucky ones, even though I’m happy with my welcome banner Gepard. Unlike Genshin Impact, Honkai Star Rail didn’t provide a free character for each element at launch, but now, you should be able to at least get one of the two available Imaginary characters arriving tomorrow.

Luocha is a five-star character on the path of Abundance, while Yukong is a four-star on the path of Harmony. So, both are support characters that should complement the recent strong DPS options, Seele and Jing Yuan.

With all that said, the timing is rough for those of us who are saving up for Blade and/or Kafka in Honkai Star Rail version 1.2. The two Stellaron Hunters feel too cool to pass up design-wise, regardless of their future placements in Honkai Star Rail tier lists.

If you’re planning to pull for both, be sure to redeem as many of the available Stellar Jade codes as you can to give yourself even just a few extra warps before version 1.2 goes live.