Looking for the best Honkai Star Rail Welt build? Welt might not be the best five-star character, but he’s still up there with the S-tier characters, and his debuffing abilities certainly mean you shouldn’t be disappointed if you draw the Imaginary-user the gacha game. In fact, kit him out with the best build, considering your enemies’ elemental weaknesses, and he can help bring your opponents to their knees.

You will need to redeem your Honkai Star Rail pulls to get Welt if you haven’t already. Whether you do or don’t already have Welt in your collection, you could still use some Honkai Star Rail codes to get you closer to your next pull. With the Nihilator at your disposal, this best Honkai Star Rail Welt build and team comp will keep you going and keep opponents weakened whoever you pull in the next Honkai Star Rail banner.

What is the best Welt build?

The best Welt build is:

Light cone – In the Name of the World

Relics – Wastelander of Banditry Desert

Planar Ornaments – Talia: Kingdom of Banditry

Eidolons – Level 1: Legacy of Honor

As a debuff Nihilist, the best Welt build in Honkai Star Rail is going to build on both his attack, and his ability to negatively impact the opposite team. As an Imaginary user, when Welt causes a weakness break, he forces the enemy to miss a turn and reduces their speed, also reducing their turn-taking.

Welt light cones

The best Welt Light cones are:

In the Name of the World (five-star)

Loop (three-star)

Good Night and Sleep Well (four-star)

The above Nihilist Light Cones all impact a debuffed enemy, which is perfect for this Welt build. In the Name of the World is the best Light Cone for Welt, and increases the damage dealt to debuffed opponents, as well as increasing the effect hit rate and attack of his skill. In lieu of In the Name of the World, though, Loop is a perfect alternative, increasing damage dealt by Welt to a slowed enemy – perfect for when Welt causes a weakness break. Alternatively, Good Night and Sleep Well buffs Welt’s damage significantly for every debuff the enemy has.

Welt relics

The best Welt relic is:

Relic Effect Wastelander of Banditry Desert (four-piece set) Increases Imaginary damage by 10%. Plus, when attacking debuffed enemies, Welt’s critical rate increases by 10%, and critical damage against imprisoned opponents is buffed by 20%.

The best Relic for Welt is Wastelander of Banditry Desert as a full four-piece set. The reason for this is its ability to buff Imaginary damage at a two-piece level, but more significantly its effect on imprisoned enemies. When Welt – or another Imaginary user on the team – causes a weakness break on an opponent, they are hit with the imprisoned effect. Welt’s critical damage against these imprisoned enemies, thanks to this Relic, is then increased.

Best Welt Planar Ornaments

The best Welt Planar Ornament is:

Planar Ornament Effect Sphere Link Rope Talia: Kingdom of Banditry Increases Welt’s break effect by 16%. When Welt’s speed hits 145 or higher, his break effect increases by an additional 20%. Talia’s Nailscrap Town Talia’s Exposed Electric Wire

Speaking on Welt’s weakness break effect, naturally, the best Planar Ornament is Talis, Kingdom of Banditry. This Planar Ornament buffs the user’s break effect by up to 36%. In Welt’s case, this considerably slows the broken enemy down thus forcing them to miss turns, which could be the difference between winning and losing the battle.

Welt Eidolons

The best Welt Eidolon is:

Legacy of Honor – Level 1: After using his Ultimate, Welt’s abilities are enhanced. The next two times he uses his basic attack or skill, he deals extra damage to the target – once each time. For a basic attack, additional damage is equal to 50% of the basic attack damage. For his skill, extra damage is equal to 80% of the skill’s damage multiplier.

Luckily for a five-star character, Welt’s best value Eidolon is his level one buff: Legacy of Honor. This Eidolon grants boosts to Welt’s existing abilities, dealing additional damage when using either a basic attack or his skill, so is particularly useful with the latter, dealing additional damage alongside the debuff to the enemy’s speed.

Welt team comp

The best Welt team comp is:

Danheng – Main DPS

Asta – Buff

Welt – Debuff

Bailu – Healer

The best Honkai Star Rail Welt team comp comprised four different elements. Both the Main DPS, Danheng, and the Buff, Asta, use damage dealing elements on weakness breaks, while Welt and the healer, Bailu, delay enemy turns with theirs, providing the idea balance.

More specifically to these characters, Danheng and Asta both have traits which perfectly lend themselves to this debuff Welt build. Danheng’s Skill reduces the enemy’s speed if critical, which adds to Welt’s ability to do the same, causing opponents to miss more turns. On the other hand, Asta conversely increases the speed of allies, which again allows your team to get more hits in. Finally, every team needs a good healer, and Bailu is undoubtedly the best in the game right now, especially with the best Honkai Star Rail Bailu build, which focuses purely on healing.

Welt ascension materials

Here are Welt’s Ascension Materials:

Silvermane Badge

Silvermane Insignia

Silvermane Medal

Golden Crown of the Past Shadow

Of these materials, the Golden Crown of the Past Shadow is the hardest to farm, only dropped in Stagnant Shadow challenges in the Corridor of Fading Echoes. Meanwhile, the Silvermane items can all also be found in the Corridor of Fading Echoes, dropped by Everwinter Shadewalkers and other area enemies. Silvermane can also be looted from Silvermane Guards in the Outlying Snow Plains.

With this incredible Welt build in Honkai Star Rail, you should see a significant difference in any enemy’s ability to fight back, opening up the playing field for you and your team – there’s good reason Welt is considered an S-tier character in our Honkai Star Rail tier list. However, if you’re looking for something else, or someone else, check out the overall best Honkai Star Rail team comp, for both free and premium characters – but we’re not telling you here whether it features Welt or not.