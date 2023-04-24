Is Honkai Star Rail Steam Deck compatible?

You can play Honkai Star Rail on Steam Deck, but just like Genshin Impact, the HoYoverse game's anti-cheat software doesn't play nice with SteamOS.

Steam Deck with March 17th from Honkai Star Rail on screen

Published:

Honkai Star RailPC games hardware

Is Honkai Star Rail Steam Deck compatible? If you’re a Genshin Impact fan and own Valve’s handheld PC, you’re likely itching to know if you can play the new HoYoverse game on the go. We’ve looked into the matter to save you any Honkai hardware hassle, but you’ll have to go out of your way to become a Trailblazer using the portable powerhouse.

Before boarding the Astral Express, we’d suggest checking out Honkai Star Rail system requirements. Double-checking your rig will prevent issues when running the turn-based anime game, especially if you’re rocking an older rig. Thankfully, the free-to-play romp also works on mobile devices, so we’d be surprised if your gaming PC or laptop of choice breaks a sweat.

Steam Deck with Honkai Star Rail Epic Game Store page on screen

Is Honkai Star Rail Steam Deck compatible?

No, Honkai Star Rail isn’t Steam Deck compatible, as the game’s anti-cheat doesn’t work on SteamOS. However, you can run the Honkai Impact 3 follow-up if you install Windows 11 on the handheld, as the main issue lies with Valve’s Linux operating system.

It’s also worth noting that Honkai Star Rail isn’t on Steam, meaning you’ll either need to download it via the official HoYoverse site or the Epic Games Store. Both methods will work if you’ve got Windows 11 installed on your portable, but there’s a chance the game won’t recognise the Deck’s controls. To get around this, you’ll potentially have to install GlosSI – a tool that enables the portable’s built-in gamepad in games like Genshin Impact.

YouTube Thumbnail

MiHoYo’s official Honkai Star Rail release date is on the horizon, and we’re keeping an eye out for Honkai Star Rail codes. We’ve also whipped up a list of the best characters ahead of launch day, so you’ll be able to start assembling your perfect RPG party.

Looking to enhance Valve’s handheld before Honkai Star Rail arrives? Check out our best Steam Deck accessories list and create the perfect portable PC setup.

More from PCGamesN

Phil longs for the bleeps and bloops of their old retro gaming PC, but is happy to ditch the retro-tinted glasses to cover the latest Nvidia and AMD graphics card shenanigans. They've also got a soft spot for the Steam Deck and will probably spend the rest of 2023 repeatedly playing the Dead Space Remake. In a past freelance life, Phil whipped up various guides, features, and more for TechRadar, The Daily Star, the BBC, and Den of Geek.

Popular now
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from PCGamesN Follow us for daily PC games news, guides and reviews on Twitter, Facebook, Overwolf, Steam and Google News. Or sign up to our free newsletter.