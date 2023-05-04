Looking for the best Honkai Star Rail Yanqing build? When it comes to single-target DPS dealers, nobody does it better than Yanqing. His Ice abilities activate huge critical rate buffs, turning Yanqing into a real threat if you can strategically keep him out of danger. Described by Jing Yuan as “a gifted swordsman who hasn’t even come of age,” it’s clear the future is bright for Yanqing.

To get the most out of Yanqing in Honkai Star Rail, you’re going to need the right set of Relics that synergise well with his damage-boosting abilities. Judging by our Honkai Star Rail tier list, Yanqing lands in the middle of the A tier, making him a solid pick for anyone looking to create the best Honkai Star Rail team comp. Here’s what you need to create the best Honkai Star Rail Yanqing build.

What is the best Honkai Star Rail Yanqing build?

The best Yanqing build is:

Light Cone – Cruising in the Stellar Sea.

Cruising in the Stellar Sea. Relics – Hunter of Glacial Forest (four-piece).

Hunter of Glacial Forest (four-piece). Planar Ornaments – Celestial Differentiator (two-piece).

Celestial Differentiator (two-piece). Eidolons – Svelte Saber.

The best Yanqing build utilises a unique set of Light Cones, Relics, and Eidolons to give him plenty of attack power while his abilities are active. His ultimate ability, Amidst the Raining Bliss, drastically increases the odds of scoring a critical hit, so it’s important to focus on the stats that maximise Yanqing’s damage during this state.

Best Yanqing Light Cones

The best Light Cones for Yanqing are:

Cruising in the Stellar Sea (five-star)

Sleep Like the Dead (five-star)

Though Sleep Like the Dead is Yanqing’s signature Light Cone, we prefer to use Cruising in the Stellar Sea instead. Sleep Like the Dead improves the wearer’s crit damage by 32%, but if you’re extremely unlucky and you miss the critical hit, your critical hit chance goes up to 40% for one turn. The biggest drawback of this Light Cone is that this effect can only trigger once every three turns.

Cruising in the Stellar Sea provides a lower, yet more consistent critical rate buff to all of Yanqing’s attacks. This effect doubles up when fighting against a weakened enemy with 50% health or less. On top of this, defeating an enemy provides Yanqing with an attack buff for the next three turns, increasing his damage output when fighting against multiple enemies.

Best Yanqing Relics

The best Yanqing Relics are:

Relic Effects Hunter of Glacial Forest Two-piece: Increases Ice damage by 10%

Four-piece: After the wearer uses their Ultimate, their critical damage increases by 25% for two turns.

Yanqing’s best Relic set is the four-piece Hunter of Glacial Forest. The two-piece bonus increases his Ice damage by 10% which is extremely helpful as this provides a free damage boost, and the four-piece bonus synergises with Yanqing’s ultimate to almost guarantee a powerful critical hit on his next attack.

Here’s a list of the stats you need to prioritise when farming for Yanqing’s Relics:

Critical hit rate

Attack

Speed

It’s important to focus on Yanqing’s critical hit rate as this build attempts to land as many crits as possible. We’re also trying to increase our attack to ensure our critical hits take away huge chunks of health, after all, there’s no point landing a critical hit if it’s only dealing measly damage to enemies. Finally, speed plays an important factor in this build as we need to be able to land attacks to freeze enemies before they get a chance to hit us. If Yanqing takes a hit during combat, he could lose his critical hit buffs, drastically reducing his damage output.

Best Yanqing Planar Ornaments

The best Yanqing Planar Ornaments are:

Planar Ornament Effect Sphere Link Rope Celestial Differentiator Two-Piece: Increases the wearer’s critical rate by 16%. When the wearer’s current critical damage reaches 120% or higher after entering battle, the wearer’s critical rate increases by 60% until the end of their first attack. Planet Screwllum’s Mechanical Sun Planet Screwllum’s Ring System

The two-piece Celestial Differentiator is the best Planar Ornament set for Yanqing as it synergises with the build’s main focus to deal critical damage. The stock effect provides a 16% bonus to the wearer’s critical rate, and if you manage to buff Yanqing during combat to increase his attack power, you gain an additional buff to your critical rate.

Best Yanqing Eidolons

The best Yanqing Eidolon is:

Eidolon Effect Svelte Saber (1) When Yanqing attacks a frozen enemy, he deals additional Ice damage equal to 60% of his attack.

Thankfully, the value for Yanqing comes early when it comes to his Eidolons. The huge 60% buff to ice damage is invaluable when it comes to frozen enemies, especially as environmental attacks exist that can freeze foes before the first turn of damage comes around.

Yanqing ascension materials

Here are Yanqing’s Ascension Materials:

Thief’s Instinct

Gelid Shitlin

Usurper’s Scheme

Conqueror’s Will

In order to reach Yanqing’s max level, you need to start saving ascension materials and credits. The total ascension cost to bring Yanqing up to level 80 is 208,000 Credits, 65x Gelid Chitlin, 15x Conquerer’s Will, 15x Usurper’s Scheme, and 15x Thief’s Instinct.

And that’s everything you need to create the best Honkai Star Rail Yanqing build. If you’re trying to unlock more Honkai Star Rail characters, or you want to obtain some of Yanqing’s Eidolons, check out our Honkai Star Rail codes guide to redeem free Stellar Jade, Credits, and more.