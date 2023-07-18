What’s the best Honkai Star Rail Yukong build? The former star skiff racer turned Helm Master of the Xianzhou fleet known as Yukong is the second Foxian character to be added to the roster and one of the valuable few Imaginary damage characters. Yukong’s place on the path of Harmony sees her act as not only a valuable support unit but also a decent damage dealer too with a solid Attack% inclined build.

With Honkai Star Rail 1.2 upon us, a free Yukong will be placed in the hands of every player that completes Stage 1 of Forgotten Hall: Memory of Xianzhou, making her a powerful freebie amongst the current list of Honkai Star Rail characters. You’ll also want to pull extra Yukong or more for her powerful eidolons, which our monthly Honkai Star Rail codes list can certainly help with, and do be sure to check out where she lands on our Honkai Star Rail tier list to assure yourself of her overall usefulness.

Best Yukong build

The best build for Yukong is:

Light Cone Relics Planar Ornaments Eidolons Carve the Moon, Weave the Clouds / Memories of the Past Musketeer of Wild Wheat Fleet of the Ageless Bowstring Thunderclap

Yukong shines in the support category with her toolkit boosting the Attack and Crit stats of her teammates. You’ll want to choose a Light Cone and relics that amplify those stat increases or grant her the speed to dish out her vital buffs ASAP. Speed-tuning Yukong is going to be paramount, so giving her the first turn will be key to buffing everyone with Roaring Bowstrings.

Yukong Light Cones

The best Light Cones for Yukong are:

Carve the Moon, Weave the Clouds (four-star)

Memories of the Past (four-star)

Chorus (three-star)

Depending on your overall team, you’d be best choosing either Carve the Moon, Weave the Clouds for a high-speed or general Yukong build, or Memories of the Past for a more specific damage-inclined setup with other Imaginary characters. If you’re F2P, Chorus is a solid option for increasing the whole team’s attack stat with no fuss.

Yukong Relic set

The best Relic set for Yukong is:

Musketeer of Wild Wheat (full-set) – Increases Yukong’s attack by 12%. Yukong’s Speed increases by 6% and basic attack damage increases by 10%.

Currently, Musketeer of Wild Wheat is the best option for now, due to the simple and easy access to a speed buff to keep Yukong on top of the turn list each round, the attack increase is just a benefit. Focus HP% or crit rate on the body, and try to get either speed or attack% on her boots, just keep speed in mind.

Yukong Planar Ornaments

The best Planar Ornaments for Yukong are:

Fleet of the Ageless (two-piece) – Increases Yukong’s max HP by 12%. When Yukong’s speed reaches 120 or higher, all allies’ attack increases by 8%.

Fleet of the Ageless is an obvious pick for Yukong. While the Max HP increase is lovely, the real benefit shines in the team receiving yet another attackbuff if you’ve got Yukong’s speed stat tuned efficiently. This one’s a no-brainer.

Yukong Eidolons

The best Eidolon for Yukong is:

Level 6: Bowstring Thunderclap – When Yukong uses her Ultimate, she immediately gains one stack of Roaring Bowstrings.

To get the most of out Yukong, you’ll ideally want to farm Stellar Jade and pull for her as often as possible to reach her final Eidolon, which procs Roaring Bowstrings on her ultimate. The value here is that you can start a fight immediately with her ultimate instead of needing to use her skill on turn one first.

Yukong Ascension Materials

Yukong’s Ascension Materials are:

Golden Crown of the Past Shadow

Artifex’s Gyreheart

Artifex’s Cogwheel

Artifex’s Module

As a four-star, Yukong will have an easier time being ascended to her full potential, but as always, save your fuel resources for the Stagnant Shadow farming to grab those Golden Crowns. Consider using Embers at the warp exchange to grab some Artifex materials to get you started.

Best Yukong team comp

The best team comp for Yukong is:

Party member Role Light Cones Relics and Ornaments Yukong Support Carve the Moon, Weave the Clouds Musketeer of Wild Wheat, Fleet of the Ageless Seele DPS In the Night Genius of Brilliant Stars, Space Sealing Station Tingyun Flex But the Battle Isn’t Over Musketeer of Wild Wheat, Fleet of the Ageless Luocha Healer Echoes of the Coffin Passerby of Wandering Cloud, Fleet of the Ageless

Keep a high-speed Yukong in front of Seele as often as possible in the turn order, which can be tough to do with many Hunt characters manipulating the advanced forward mechanic.

Seele will deal devastating damage via multiple free turns from her passive, now buffed wildly by both Yukong and Tingyun. While Tingyun could be swapped out for a great Pela build to increase the attack-defense disparity between opposing teams, you could throw almost anyone into this slot depending on your goals.

That does it for our best Yukong build, she’ll certainly require a little bit of fine-tuning, but her value as one of the few Imaginary characters certainly can’t be ignored, especially now that’s she free with version 1.2 of Honkai Star Rail. Speaking of 1.2, check out our best Blade build in advance of the Destruction powerhouse’s banner drop.