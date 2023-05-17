Best Honkai Star Rail Pela build

Ready to freeze your foes with our best Pela build? Pela is the cool-headed Silvermane Intelligence Officer, whose calm demeanor belies an incredibly tactical mind, the kind of mind that you’ll want on your side and ready to help target and shred enemy defenses. Pela walks the Path of Nihility, acting as both a useful debuffer and a solid source of ice-focused damage if you can spend the time to build her well.

While only in the four-star category, Pela still finds herself in the upper echelons of the available Honkai Star Rail characters due to her high-value kit. You’ll want to put the best foot forward in any committal to a Pela addition on your Honkai Star Rail team, so grabbing some extra pulls for her with extra Stellar Jade from our up-to-date codes list will be vital.

What is the best Pela build?

The best build for Pela in Honkai Star Rail is:

Light Cone – In the Name of the World

Relics – Hunter of Glacial Forest

Planar Ornaments – Pan-Galactic Commercial Enterprise

Eidolons – Full Analysis

Pela’s build relies on her strength as a support character. Pair her with equipment that amplifies the valuable defense debuff from her ultimate, and target the effect hit rate statistic whilst utilizing her skill, Frostbite, to dispell enemy buffs.

Whether it’s a boss trying to boost its own attack, or one of the annoying, self-reviving Mara-struck on Xianzhou, Pela’s utility is the best answer to a multitude of problems. Her ice damage is nothing to be scoffed at either, though only once you’ve spent the time to build up her Traces and picked up some Eidolons that amplify her ice defense reduction capabilities.

Pela light cones

The best Light Cones for Pela are:

In the Name of the World (five-star)

Good Night and Sleep Well (four-star)

We Will Meet Again (three-star)

Hidden Shadow (three-star)

There are a good few options available to Pela when it comes to Light Cones, but the ideal choices are going to be ones that accentuate her damage output specifically against debuffed foes. Either In the Name of the World or Good Night and Sleep Well are optimal choices for Pela, but you’re subject to relying on gacha luck to own either of these. Easier options include We Will Meet Again available from level 30 on the current battle pass for some extra damage, or likewise from Hidden Shadow, albeit more situational.

Pela Relics

Pela’s best Relic Sets are:

Relic Effect Hunter of Glacial Forest Increases Pela’s ice damage by 10%. After Pela unleashes her ultimate, her crit damage increases by 25% for two turns. Thief of Shooting Meteor Increases Pela’s break effect by 16%. Whenever Pela inflicts weakness break, regenerates three energy.

The Hunter of Glacial Forest set will best suit Pela in the majority of situations, the crit damage is certainly nice and suits fast DPS support, but there’s a good situational argument to be made for the increased break effect and energy regeneration offered by the Thief of Shooting Meteor set too. Keeping Pela topped up on energy ensures she can throw out more ultimates and keep the enemy’s defence debuff ongoing. As for relic stats, prioritize effect hit rate followed by speed, crit, and attack.

Pela Planar Ornaments

The best Planar Ornament set for Pela is:

Planar Ornaments Effect Pan-Galactic Commercial Enterprise Increases Pela’s effect hit rate by 10%, also increasing her attack by 25% of her current effect hit rate, up to a maximum of 25%.

Pela shines when she can continue to keep her defence-lowering debuff running across the board on as many enemies as possible, so it’s a given that we go all-in on maxing as much effect hit rate as possible. The attack increase is just the icing on the frosty cake.

Pela Eidolons

Eidolon Effect Level 4: Full Analysis When using her skill, Pela has a 100% base chance to reduce the enemy’s ice resistance for two turns.

If you can afford to gun for Pela’s fourth Eidolon, it will pay dividends in making her a contender in damage on top of her excellent kit, solidifying her role in the team as more than just a support against ice-vulnerable opposition. Best get to farming Stellar Jade as quickly for character banners that will synergize with this strength.

Pela Ascension Materials

Pela’s Ascension Materials are:

Horn of Snow

Guardian’s Lament

Obsidian of Obsession / Obsidian of Desolation / Obsidian of Dread

Squirming Core / Glimmering Core / Extinguished Core

The hardest to come by materials here are the Obsidian series of items, which will require considerable grinding of the Calyxes available via the Inter-Astral Guide. We’d recommend saving your Trailblaze Energy where possible for these materials, as in our experience the Cores can often drop in the Simulated Universe and elsewhere.

Pela best team comp

The best team comp for Pela is:

Party member Role Light Cone Relics Pela Support In the Name of the World Hunter of Glacial Forest, Pan-Galactic Commercial Enterprise Serval DPS Night on the Milky Way Band of Sizzling Thunder, Pan-Galactic Commercial Enterprise Bronya Support But the Battle Isn’t Over Eagle of Twilight Line, Fleet of the Ageless Bailu Healer Time Waits for No One Passerby of Wandering Cloud, Sprightly Vonwacq

As a support character, Pela may seem like she’s playing second fiddle to whoever is throwing out the big numbers, but they simply wouldn’t be possible without her DEF-down debuff. For our Main DPS option, the next banner, lightning five-star Jing Yuan will, of course, be the optimal and premium choice, but Serval’s certainly worth her salt in this team build as a replacement, especially as one of the best free AoE damaging characters. Bronya and Bailu also synergize well in buffing our Main DPS and triggering extra attacks for them, but you could swap Bailu for the fearsome freebie Natasha for heals pretty easily.

That’s it for our best Pela build, she’s certainly one of the best four-star characters available in the game, slotting into almost any team comp in need of some prime debuffs. If you’re still waiting for Jing Yuan to drop in the next banner, check out our Serval build for a solid stand-in for the lightning lion general.