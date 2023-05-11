Honkai Star Rail free Stellar Jade farming guide

Need help earning free Honkai Star Rail Stellar Jade? The game’s premium currency comes in handy when you’re looking to acquire some Warps to pull for your dream characters. Sadly, it can be a bit of a grind when you’re trying to build up some Stellar Jade without spending a penny, so we’ve compiled the quickest methods to farm it.

While Honkai Star Rail codes are the easiest way to get free Stellar Jade, there are several other methods to earn more of the game’s premium currency for the low price of nothing, from completing missions to doing the daily check-in. If you’re looking for extra help with picking Honkai Star Rail‘s finest characters, be sure to check out our Honkai Star Rail tier list, or give our Honkai Star Rail review a read for an expert rundown of Hoyoverse’s latest.

How do I farm free Honkai Star Rail Stellar Jade?

Here are all the ways you can farm free Stellar Jade in Honkai Star Rail:

Tutorials

It’s never fun being constantly inundated by tooltips, but Honkai Star Rail makes it slightly easier to bear by bestowing one Stellar Jade per tutorial tip. It’s not much, but it soon adds up given the many mechanics, mini-games, and other features Honkai Star Rail has to offer.

Missions

As you progress through Honkai Star Rail, you’ll accumulate new quests to take on and complete. Doing so will often net you a steady supply of free Honkai Star Rail Stellar Jade. Trailblaze missions follow the main storyline so you can expect greater quantities of Stellar Jade to reward your progression. Conversely, Adventure missions are entirely optional and will net you less Honkai Star Rail Stellar Jade, but they take far less time to complete.

Chests

Cracking open chests dotted throughout the game’s world is always rewarding, especially when their contents include some Stellar Jade. It’s worth keeping an eye out for any nearby chests when you’re exploring, but the ones containing the highest quantities of Honkai Star Rail Stellar Jade are inevitably guarded by elite enemies or bosses.

Achievements

The quantity of Honkai Star Rail Stellar Jade you earn from achievements is largely reflective of the achievement itself. Leveling up Honkai Star Rail Light Cones is far less impressive than wrapping up an entire questline, and the anime game will reward you accordingly. Achievement rewards are a finite resource, but it’s worth taking note of the requirements to unlock greater quantities of Stellar Jade sooner rather than later.

Leveling up

The best Honkai Star Rail Stellar Jade rewards are the ones you don’t have to go out of your way to acquire, and leveling up is one such case. Your Trailblaze level increases as you complete missions and spend Trailblaze Power. 800 Stellar Jade is available to redeem from the Trailblazing Will menu once you reach level 25, with a further 800 Stellar Jade at level 35.

Operation Briefing

Operations are a series of objectives that are designed to help you get to grips with the complexities of the RPG game. Complete all objectives in each phase of the Operation Briefing to unlock a trove of rewards, including Honkai Star Rail Stellar Jade.

Complete character trials

Coinciding with limited-time Honkai Star Rail Warps, these trials offer a sneak preview of event characters in action, so you can decide whether or not you want to part with your hard-earned currency. They also give you 20 Stellar Jade, a respectable reward for completing a battle or two with a rare character.

Answering messages

From time to time, various Honkai Star Rail characters will ping your phone with different messages. While many of these texts often lead to Adventure missions that provide their own rewards, they can often consist of short conversations with your fellow trailblazers and a handful of Stellar Jade for the trouble.

Simulated Universe

Designed by Genius Society member Herta, the Simulated Universe is effectively a roguelike mini-game that challenges you to progress through increasingly difficult levels to defeat fearsome bosses. As you might expect, there are a range of rewards up for grabs upon completion, including Honkai Star Rail Stellar Jade.

Daily training

Dailies are a vital component of Honkai Star Rail. These low-stakes missions only take a few minutes to complete but offer you the chance to earn up to 60 Stellar Jade per day without breaking a sweat.

Forgotten Hall

The Forgotten Hall serves as Honkai Star Rail’s endgame, so it may be some time before you can acquire Stellar Jade using this method. However, it’s well worth it. The Forgotten Hall consists of challenge stages that are equivalent to Genshin Impact’s Spiral Abyss. Completing milestone stages bestows Honkai Star Rail Stellar Jade in vast quantities, and it’s the de facto method for farming at high levels.

Daily check-in

The daily check-in is one of the easiest ways to garner rewards in Honkai Star Rail, but it’s surprisingly easy to overlook since it’s not strictly in-game. Either visit the Star Rail daily check-in on the Hoyolab website or select the option from the Official Communities menu to be automatically redirected during gameplay. You can redeem Stellar Jade on your fifth and thirteenth consecutive check-in, so be sure not to miss a day

Follow the official community

While you’re in the ‘Official Communities’ menu, be sure to select the option to follow the Honkai Star Rail community on your social media of choice to receive a one-time reward of 50 Stellar Jade.

Fill out surveys

It’s easy to disregard the avalanche of notices that Hoyoverse delivers to the Honkai Star Rail community, but some contain opportunities for additional rewards. Community surveys take only a few minutes to fill out and typically provide 50 Stellar Jade, so be sure to watch out for them when they appear.

And that’s how to earn free Honkai Star Rail Stellar Jade. Now that you’ve accrued additional savings, why not check out our Honkai Star Rail Bronya build and Honkai Star Rail Serval build guides to discover which characters you need to create the best Honkai Star Rail team comp.