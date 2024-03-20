When is Horizon Forbidden West coming out? PC release times

When is Horizon Forbidden West coming out on PC? Having been released as a PlayStation exclusive back in 2022, Horizon Forbidden West is finally coming to PC on Thursday, March 21, 2024 – unless you’re in Australia, Japan, or somewhere nearby, as it’ll be March 22 already. Sounds confusing? Don’t worry, we’ll show you the Horizon Forbidden West PC release times for each time zone below.

Action-RPG Horizon Forbidden West is known for its beautiful post-apocalyptic open-world game design, which PC players will finally be able to explore thanks to the upcoming PC port. After receiving the full Nvidia DLSS treatment the PC version will no doubt look stunning, and we expect it to be compatible with the Steam Deck as well.

So, when should you expect the Horizon Forbidden West PC launch? A handy launch map published by developer Nixxes Software shows the exact release times for each time zone. Note down the release time that matches your location, and you’ll be able to dive into this gorgeous rerelease right away.

Horizon Forbidden West release times

The Horizon Forbidden West PC launch is 8am PDT/ 11am EDT / and 3pm GMT on Thursday, March 21, and 2am AEDT on Friday, March 22. Here’s a more detailed list with major cities:

Los Angeles – 8am March 21

Mexico City – 9am March 21

New York – 11 am March 21

Rio de Janeiro – 12pm March 21

London – 3pm March 21

Berlin – 4pm March 21

Cape Town – 5pm March 21

Dubai – 7pm March 21

New Delhi – 8:30pm March 21

Tokyo – 12am March 22

Sydney – 2am March 22

Auckland – 4am March 22

Note that preload is already available on Steam.

Before you buy it though, be sure to check the Horizon Forbidden West system requirements. Otherwise, you might find another apocalypse game better suited for your rig.

