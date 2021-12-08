Horizon Zero Dawn 1.11 update adds Nvidia DLSS and AMD FSR to help boost fps

Despite releasing over a year ago on PC, developer Guerilla has released a brand-new update for Horizon Zero Dawn. While this patch brings various performance improvements that will benefit all gaming PCs, the biggest additions are undoubtedly Nvidia DLSS and AMD FSR upscaling technologies.

Despite the fact that the game uses checkboard rendering on the PS4 Pro to push resolution up to 4K on the console, the same tech didn’t make its way over to the PC version. However, everyone will now be able to boost fps in Horizon Zero Dawn with AMD FSR upscaling, regardless of what brand of GPU you’re using.

Unfortunately, you’ll need one of Nvidia’s best graphics cards to use the company’s DLSS technology (sorry GTX 10 series owners). However, if you have a compatible card, you should enjoy a solid fps boost, while also maintaining higher visual fidelity.

This update also improves Horizon Zero Dawn’s shader management system, which previously required a long pre-compilation step on startup. The game will now compile shaders in the background and during loading screens.

The developer warns you may notice higher CPU utilisation because of this and that load times may increase on some systems. Conversely, if you’re lucky enough to own one of the best gaming CPUs, you’ll likely see an improvement to your load times.