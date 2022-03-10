The next free game on Epic is a surreal nightmare

Somehow, it’s Thursday again, which means two things: first, tech support hasn’t noticed our many complaints about this problem, and second, there’s a new free PC game from the Epic Games Store. This week, it’s Cities: Skylines, and next week you’ll be able to snag a copy of spooky survival horror game In Sound Mind.

Created by the team behind the popular Nightmare House 2 mod for Half-Life 2, In Sound Mind is a “series of haunting memories” that get increasingly unsettling as you delve further into the dark recesses of your own psyche. Accompanied by a cat named Tonia, you’ll have to elude predators, solve puzzles, and defeat a series of blood-curdling bosses. It’s a surreal game, with a soundtrack created by hit YouTube songsmith The Living Tombstone.

In Sound Mind originally launched on Steam back in September, and since then its garnered ‘overwhelmingly positive’ reviews from players over there. Next week, you’ll be able to get a copy free to own on the Epic Games Store, starting March 17 at 8am PST / 11am EST / 4pm GMT.

Here’s the trailer for In Sound Mind:

Of course, if you prefer your free games to be Steam-flavoured, we’ve got you covered there too – there’s plenty to choose from.