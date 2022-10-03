Intel Arc GPU benchmarks back up RTX 3060 performance claims

Intel Arc GPU benchmarks have arrived, and the A770 appears to live up to RTX 3060 performance expectations. The A750 can’t quite keep up with Nvidia’s entry-level graphics card, but it could pack enough of a punch to entice budget gaming PC enthusiasts.

According to new Geekbench tests, the Intel Arc A770 achieves a Vulcan score of 73,536, with the A750 reaching 66,609 (via Videocardz). That leaves a 10% gap between the two Alchemist cards, but the company’s flagship almost matches the RTX 3060.

Additional OpenCL tests paint a similar performance picture, with respective A770/A750 scores of 99,482 and 88,828. The A770 theoretically trades places with the RTX 3060, but the A750 struggles to trade blows with the AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT.

Naturally, we’ll need to get our hands on an Arc GPU to provide a true performance illustration, as throwing them into 3DMark should highlight their true cheap gaming PC capabilities. That said, it looks like Intel’s RTX 3060 comparisons are holding up, and even the lesser A750 seemingly provides a great “perf per dollar” experience.

The Arc A770 is scheduled to arrive at the same time as the RTX 4090, but the blue team isn’t outright fighting for the best graphics card crown. While RTX 4000 will undoubtedly dominate the scene in terms of enthusiast-grade performance, Intel’s first wave of desktop GPUs will potentially snatch a large slice of entry-level market pie.

At the moment, the Nvidia GTX 1060 is the top GPU on Steam, so Intel might be able to win over some players with cheap Arc pricing. Both the A770 and A750 will come bundled with Modern Warfare 2, Gotham Knights, and more for free, so unless you’re holding out for an RTX 4060, Alchemist could prove to be great value for money.