Power up your gaming PC with a free Intel CPU sticker

If your custom rig lacks an Intel CPU sticker, or you couldn’t resist peeling it off your new Intel Alder Lake laptop, you could grab a replacement case badge for free. While the company has offered this service for a while, an enthusiast on Reddit has shared their experience with the program, which looks to be fast and efficient.

In a recent post, Excellent-Ad-7062 shared a photo of their brand new Intel CPU sticker alongside an order letter. In the included note, the company thanks the enthusiast for “consistent and proper use” of its brand identity, but also says sticking the badge to a PC’s front bezel “will help ensure we consistently meet our brand promise to deliver innovation, intelligence, reliability, and leading-edge technology.”

Outside of brand awareness, it’s hard to see why popping an Intel sticker on your gaming PC case would benefit the company’s performance. Sure, seeing an impressive rig at a LAN event wearing the badge could sway you to pick up one of its best gaming CPUs, but it’ll take more than waving banners to stay ahead of competing products like AMD’s Ryzen Zen 4 CPUs. That said, replacement product stickers are still a nice gesture, and it shows that Intel cares about the long-term commitment of its customers.

To claim a shiny new Intel CPU sticker, you’ll need to fill in a replacement request form, and you’ll also need to prove you own one of the company’s chips. Thankfully, a screenshot of your PC’s system information counts as proof, so you won’t need to go looking for old invoices or packaging gubbins.

Intel usually includes a badge with gaming laptops and pre-built PCs that use its components, so the upcoming Arc Alchemist GPU could receive similar treatment. We’ll have to wait until Summer 2022 to see if that’s the case, but we could see the decal pop up before then on devices using Arc 3 and 5 discrete graphics.