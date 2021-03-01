Intel’s i7 11700K sold to consumers a month before release

Intel’s 11th gen CPUs are slated for a late March release, with an unveiling of the Rocket Lake-S lineup expected earlier in the month. However, listings for the new i7 11700K have been spotted on multiple retail websites already, and some consumers have seen them successfully shipped almost a month before their official release, according to a report from Videocardz.

The chip was listed on German retailer Mindfactory with a €469 price tag – that’s equivalent to around £405 or $379 in the US without tax. At the time of writing, the listing now shows the processor as ‘currently unavailable’ – whether that’s thanks to a request from Intel, the storefront plugging a mistake retroactively, or it’s run out of stock, we don’t know.

However, the i7 11700K’s now popped up for sale on Danish retailer Compumail, which states the CPU is in stock and available for next-day delivery. Here, a slightly higher price tag of 3699DKK, equivalent to around €497 / £429 / $479, is given. That’s about the same price that the previous gen i9 10900K is currently listed for, but we’ll need to wait for official word from Intel to be certain on what sort of value this new chip might offer.

Harukaze5719 noticed that Milwaukee PC revealed the MSRP of Intel’s full 11th gen lineup last week, with US residents looking at around $484.99 for the i7 11700K. Despite the slip up, it doesn’t look like the retailer made any sales before the listings were taken down.

Intel 11th Gen SKUs price has listed in Milwaukee PC.https://t.co/JZoSrzq7jc pic.twitter.com/pHybFWxrP1 — 포시포시 (@harukaze5719) February 26, 2021

Earlier benchmark leaks of the i7 11700KF showed better performance than the previous generation i9 10900K flagship in Ashes of the Singularity, and GeekBench 5 scores of the new i7 11700K seem to further back that up with the highest single-core score hitting 1,813 – an 18% improvement over one of the highest i9 10900K single core scores. However, the top multi-core score of the i7 11700K sits at 11,967, which lags behind some of the multi-core scores seen on the i9 10900K, much like how the i9 11900K benchmarks are both better and worse than its predecessor.

While it seems like the i7 11700K is already out in the wild, the official release date of Rocket Lake chips, which will bring PCIe 4.0 support to Intel for the first time, is rumoured to be March 30.