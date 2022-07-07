Intel Meteor Lake CPUs may give gaming laptop batteries a big boost

The arrival of Intel Meteor Lake CPUs is fast approaching, and it appears that the 14th Gen Core mobile processors may boast some notable differences compared to their Alder Lake and Raptor Lake brethren. Building upon on its success with the LGA 1700 socket, team blue could be cooking up some new chip designs that will help give the best gaming laptop batteries a big boost with the introduction of low power efficiency cores.

An Intel Meteor Lake block diagram obtained by Igor’s Lab shows that the company plans to build its 14th generation laptop CPUs with a newly revised core architecture, introducing new ‘LP E-Cores’ in addition to the established performance and efficiency cores. LP is believed to stand for ‘low power’ in this case, and will likely help reduce the overall power draw of these new processors.

Intel Meteor Lake chips will be the first 7nm components to emerge from Intel’s labs, built on the company’s ‘Intel 4’ manufacturing process. The latest reports indicate that we’ll see them arrive on the scene in the second half of 2023, but it remains to be seen how competitive these processors will be against their competition.

The shadow of AMD Zen 4 is inescapable when discussing the prospect of Intel Meteor Lake’s potential success, whether in the laptops or gaming PC market. On the brighter side of things, it seems consumers will be spoiled for choice when it comes to picking the best gaming CPU for their systems, as these two titans continue to duke it out.