New Intel gaming handheld set to steal MSI Claw thunder

If you thought that the MSI Claw would be the first Intel Core Ultra gaming handheld to hit the market, you’re wrong. The OneXplayer X1 is a 3-in-1 gaming handheld, powered by the Intel Core Ultra 7 155H. Could it steal the spotlight away from the most anticipated new handheld of the year? Unlikely, but we’ll get a good look at the same chip that is set to power the Claw A1M before its official release later this year.

While OneXplayer is no stranger to gaming handhelds, none are considered among the best handheld gaming PCs, but the X1 has the chance to do something very interesting. Launching with the same APU as the MSI Claw will bring the X1 under the spotlight, as we wait to see how the tech holds up vs the typical AMD APU approach taken by the Steam Deck, ROG Ally, and Legion Go.

OneXplayer has already released Intel-based gaming handhelds before, with two of its Mini Pro products also being powered by team blue. The X1, however, isn’t your traditional gaming handheld.

Rather than being purpose-built to just play games, the X1 is classed as a 3-in-1, meaning you can remove the controllers for it to become a tablet PC, or add a keyboard to use it as a mini laptop. However, a nearly 11-inch 120Hz display with 2.5K resolution also might see it simply be too big for handheld gaming, but too small for on-the-go productivity.

Ultimately, this leaves the X1 looking like a product that doesn’t know what its purpose is. If optimized correctly, there is every chance that the X1 is very capable and lives up to the 3-in-1 moniker, but I’m not sure the market wants or needs this product in 2024.

My interest in the OneXplayer X1 is purely to see if the Intel Core Ultra 7 155H makes for a capable foundation to build a gaming handheld on. With the MSI Claw initially entering the market as the first Core Ultra device, the X1 now acts as a possible comparison, although my gut tells me that the MSI Claw will be far better optimized given its gaming-first focus.

The OneXplayer X1 is due for release on January 16, although this is likely to be via a crowdfunding platform. This does not mean that the unit will ship immediately. No price has been announced either.

