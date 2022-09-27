Intel Raptor Lake CPU leaks suggest 13th gen price hike

Intel Raptor Lake CPU leaks point toward a potential price hike, as online listings hint at a higher MSRP than Alder Lake. As a result, you might have to pay a chunk more for a flagship 13th Gen chip, and budget options could also come with a loftier tag.

Spotted by Videocardz, the Intel Raptor Lake CPU price information is currently available on Newegg. According to the retailer, the Core i9-13900K will seemingly be available for $660 USD, while the budget Core i5-13600KF comes in at $309.99 USD. That means we could be looking at a price hike over and above Alder Lake, with markups ranging from $40-70 USD across the lineup.

As with all leaks, it’s best to take this Raptor Lake price leak with a grain of salt. Intel’s Innovation event is but a few hours away, so there’s a chance the company’s reveal won’t match Newegg’s information.

The best gaming CPU options already cost a pretty penny, so higher 13th-gen pricing may drive enthusiasts towards AMD alternatives. That’s not to say the red team’s offering will be cheaper, as the world record-breaking Ryzen 9 7950X will arrive with a $699 USD tag. However, if Raptor Lake packs less of a punch, its higher price may hinder its chances against Ryzen 7000 rivals once they arrive on the battlefield.