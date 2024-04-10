This new Intel CPU bundle includes Star Wars Outlaws for free

Amidst the barrage of Star Wars Outlaws announcements, Ubisoft has announced that Intel will serve as its “exclusive CPU launch partner”. Translating this marketing speak, this amounts to lucrative news for prospective buyers of 14th Gen Core processors, with some benefits headed to existing owners of the chips too.

This partnership indicates that the best gaming CPUs for Star Wars Outlaws will be cut from Intel stock, specifically those from its 12th, 13th, and 14th Gen Core series. However, all we have for now is the word of the companies involved in lieu of performance data, so this should of course be taken with a due degree of skepticism.

Coinciding with the Star Wars Outlaws release date reveal, Intel has launched a new CPU bundle for select 14th Gen Core CPUs that includes a free copy of Star Wars Outlaws. Every processor from the Core i5 14600K upwards is eligible, including KF SKUs. To sweeten the deal, Ubisoft and Intel are working on optimizations specifically made for the likes of the Core i9 14900K and other CPUs that fit into the LGA 1700 socket.

In a press release, Intel claims this specifically includes “improving CPU scheduling to fully utilize the processing power of Intel’s hybrid architecture and optimizing workload scheduling to unlock the full performance headroom of processors for the best possible PC gaming experiences.”

The promotion will run through July 31, 2024, so you’ve got a few months to save up for whichever Intel CPU takes your fancy. You can find a list of participating retailers here, separated by region.

In the meantime, check out the new Star Wars Outlaws story trailer, as well as our first look at the new Intel Arrow Lake socket if you’re more interested in silicon than stars.