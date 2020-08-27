Next week’s free game from Epic is perfect for XCOM fans

Another week, another round of free PC games from Epic. You can now grab Hitman and the Shadowrun Collection from the store, but what’s up next week? Only one of the best strategy games out there – and while it’s a repeat from a previous giveaway, Into the Breach is so darn good that we’re not going to complain.

Into the Breach will be available to claim from the promotion page on September 3 at 8:00 PDT / 11:00 EDT / 16:00 BST. As always, you’ll add the game to your cart, ‘purchase’ it for zero dollars, and it’ll then remain in your library forever. Into the Breach was previously given away by Epic for 24 hours back in 2019, so if you missed out on that promotion here’s your chance to make good.

Into the Breach comes from Subset Games, the studio behind FTL, and is another hypertough permadeath challenge. But Into the Breach splits the difference between XCOM and a puzzle game – it’s turn-based strategy where you know all your opponent’s moves ahead of time.

Check out what Into the Breach is all about below.

