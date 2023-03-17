Judas release date speculation, trailers, gameplay, story, and more

When is the Judas release date? Judas is an upcoming first-person shooter developed by Ghost Story Games, a studio led by Ken Levine and other former Irrational Games developers. Yes, the same developers who brought us the highly acclaimed BioShock and BioShock Infinite. Much like those earlier games, Judas will be a single-player, story-driven first-person shooter set in a futuristic sci-fi universe.

While we’re still a way off getting our hands on this exciting FPS game, we can shed some light on what to expect with the upcoming Judas release date, trailers, gameplay, story, and more.

Judas release date speculation

Sadly, there has been no word of a Judas release date or window yet. As the reveal trailer was first shown in early December 2022, with no indication that the game has already reached the late stages of development, we shouldn’t expect the Judas release date to arrive this year. Perhaps we’ll get to see a second trailer or early gameplay video before the end of 2023.

PC players can find Judas on Steam and the Epic Games Store, and the game is also coming to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

Judas trailer

The Judas reveal trailer, announced during The Game Awards 2022, introduces us to the game’s protagonist, Judas, as she’s stumbling across a starship wreckage, making it clear this is a space game. If you look closely, you’ll notice that she’s actually seen through a reflection on the window. Outside, in the distance, we can spot a massive planet suffering from an enormous, bright-blue explosion. A few shots later, you can see the shock on Judas’ face as she notices it too.

Judas’ voice-over says that her “only way out of here… is with one of them,” in a tone that suggests she’s not too happy about her choice of companions. We’re not entirely sure who “them” is, but the camera points to a sheriff, a pink-haired cyborg woman with visible injuries, and an extravagantly dressed cyborg woman showing off a rad dance move. Later on, the sheriff appears to take on the role of combat instructor, while the pink-haired woman is shooting at an enemy and the dressed-up lady seems to open a crafting station. Looks like they’ve joined Team Judas.

Throughout the rest of the trailer, we see futuristic-looking rooms, another starship wreckage, a second planet, another female character who seems to be shooting at us, a prison cell, and a meteorite floating towards Judas’ starship wreck. Let’s explore that a bit more, shall we?

Judas story

A short story description on the official website confirms that we’ll take on the role of the “mysterious and troubled” Judas, whose starship-journey is cut short at the start of the game. The next objective? To escape. How to go about that is up to you, as the official game description says you can either “make or break alliances with your worst enemies”.

We can only guess how the starship got destroyed, but given that the place is in shambles, fire broke out, and there’s a dead person in the corner… Our money is on an attack, possibly from the same people with whom we might form an alliance.

Interestingly, there are many signs pointing to some type of ideology and oppressive regime being central in Judas’ narrative. There are several posters that seem to propagate a certain type of lifestyle, and there’s a “social credit” requirement at what appears to be a station, according to a sign on the wall. The sign also mentions “pilgrims only”, which suggests that not all members of society are treated equally.

What’s truly prevalent though, is the theme of love. The pink-haired woman is sitting in front of a statue of a couple kissing each other, while holding a red rose. The billboard features a lovey-dovey couple sharing heart-shaped cookies, while encouraging you to also “Eat the cookie!”. We see very similar cookies lying on the floor of a prison cell. And one of the propaganda posters in a later scene directly references love: “Perverted – Love is toxic”. Not sure what’s in those love-cookies… But it can’t be good.

Judas gameplay

Based on the game’s description, it’s highly likely that we’ll get to make some important decisions that will determine the outcome of the story. If the protagonist’s name is any indication… There’ll be room for betrayal, should you choose to walk down that path.

With plenty of horse-shaped robots appearing in the trailer, we may assume that these guys are our main type of opponent. There’s also a brief scene featuring a tiny laser-wielding bot in what appears to be a tutorial. Pay special attention to the robot’s destruction; Judas uses the glowing green dot on her left hand to connect with the robot’s head, effectively exploding the little guy.

The green dot must be some form of bio-technical weapon, and a multifunctional one at that. Later on, Judas uses the dot to throw something, shortly before igniting her hand. A similar bionic hand-mechanism is also seen on other characters throughout the trailer, including the pink-haired cyborg girl.

Of course, the biotech hand won’t be Judas’ only weapon. We can also spot a pistol and a crossbow, both rocking a steampunk-ish look. And see that hammer dropped by Judas at the beginning of the trailer? It could be a one-time appearance… Or it could be a teaser for a special tool.

As for Judas’ means of transportation, the trailer scene at 0:40 suggests that we’ll get a huge dog-shaped mech to cruise around some planets. Neat!

Now you know everything there is to know so far about the Judas release date, perhaps you can tide the wait a little with some of the best PC games of all time, or the best single player games – could Judas make its way to that list when it launches?