We’re thirsty for this fruity juice box gaming PC collection

The best gaming PC builds are electronic eye candy, but you can now buy a Japanese juice box rig that actually looks good enough to drink. The pre-built systems are available in three varieties, but my favourite flavour also just so happens to have an Nvidia RTX 4090 and Intel Core i9-13900KF CPU on its ingredients list.

Fruit juice and gaming PC parts don’t normally mix, and we’d advise keeping sticky beverages away from expensive components. However, there’s something undeniably delicious about a rig that looks like you could drink it, and popping the best graphics card and CPU combo inside a juice box case is a surefire way to quench your thirst for higher frame rates.

Dubbed the Desktop Juicebox, the new Ironside Computers collection comes in three flavours – orange, peach, and blueberry. Rather than being literally filled with tasty liquid, each fruity design boasts different specs, so you could potentially have expensive tastes. That said, the citrus-themed build pairs an RTX 3060 with an ITX case, and it costs a chunk less than its sugary siblings.

Just in case it wasn’t clear, the blueberry juice box is my favourite, which means it’s the one mentioned above with the beefy specs. The themed build’s innards will set you back a whopping $4,499.99 USD, but other additives include 64GB DDR5 RAM and a 2TB SSD. In other words, the flavour packs a premium punch, and its specs list might be a little too sweet for some.

The peach box takes a somewhat middle-ground approach to specs, but still packs a next-gen Lovelace GPU. Just like the card featured in our Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti review, the GPU within has delectable DLSS abilities, but even the lighter Lovelace-powered rig comes in at just under $3,000.

It only feels right to circle back to aesthetics when talking about Ironside’s fruity PCs, as you’ll struggle to find a similar ready-baked system. The UV-printed case panels perfectly encapsulate a kawaii vibe that pays homage to Japanese culture while also tugging on nostalgic heartstrings. That’s not to say the juice boxes of my childhood featured the same attractive art, as my diet consisted of mainly Capri Sun and Ribena, but it still invokes memories of simpler times.

If you’re sold on the idea of a juicy gaming PC, you can grab all three flavours over a Newegg. Unfortunately, you won’t be able to customise your flavour of choice, as each build has a specific specs list. It’s also worth noting that the Nvidia RTX 4070 could drop this week, so you may want to weigh up your options once it arrives. You’ll want to be quick, however, as the limited-edition nature of Ironside’s trio means they could have a short expiry date in terms of availability.