The Killer Klowns game looks impressively faithful to the 1988 film

A new trailer for Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game compares in-game footage with scenes from the original 1988 movie, and they line up very well

Asymmetric multiplayer horror game Killer Klowns: From Outer Space was one of our unexpected favourites from this year’s Gamescom, and a new trailer demonstrates how true it’s staying to the aesthetics of the original 1988 movie.

Locations like the Big Top and Crescent Cove Police Station look screen-accurate in the game footage included in the trailer, as do the Klown weapons. However, ’80s movie lighting had a specific look to it that makes it easily identifiable, and it seems developer Teravision Games has put in work to carry that through to modern gaming monitors.

Here’s the trailer, in which you can see some scenes side by side:

Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game should be coming out in early 2023. Check out our guides to the best multiplayer games and the best survival games to sharpen your skills in the meantime.

A PC gamer since the 1980s, Ian enjoys strategy games, RPGs, and FPS classics like Unreal and Quake. He's happiest commanding orcs in Total War: Warhammer or diarising his journey in Dark Souls. Prior to joining PCGamesN full time, he contributed essays and reviews to Game Informer, Vice, IGN, PC Gamer, Paste, and others.

