The next free game from Epic is a bloody, zombie co-op classic

Killing Floor 2 and RPG card battler Ancient Enemy will be the Epic Store's free games of the week starting July 7, and you won't want to miss them

Killing Floor 2 free on Epic: A skinless zombie menaces a player who is blasting it with an assault rifle.
Ian Boudreau

Published:

Killing Floor 2

Another Thursday means it’s time for another changeover of free PC games on the Epic Games Store. This week, you’ll be able to snap up free copies of Iratus: Lord of the Dead, Hood: Outlaws and Legends, and the crunchy retro sci-fi RPG Geneforge 1 – Mutagen. Next week, you’ll want to get out the mop and bucket, because gory co-op game Killing Floor 2 will be going free July 7.

Killing Floor 2 is a wave-based co-op shooter in which you and some teammates take on massive hordes of gibbering undead. Tripwire Interactive lavished attention on Killing Floor 2’s weapon models and feedback, and there’s an argument to be made that it includes one of gaming’s best-feeling shotguns – especially when you’ve activated ‘zed time’ with a well-placed headshot, slowing the action down to John Woo-style slow motion.

You can customise your characters with loadouts, perks, and accessories, and teamwork is essential for survival, especially once you’ve reached one of Killing Floor 2’s boss stages.

You’ll also be able to snag yourself a copy of the deck-building RPG game Ancient Enemy starting July 7, which features much less clean-up after a few rounds.

Ian Boudreau

A PC gamer since the 1980s, Ian enjoys strategy games, RPGs, and FPS classics like Unreal and Quake. He's happiest commanding orcs in Total War: Warhammer or diarising his journey in Dark Souls.

