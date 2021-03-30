Kingdom Hearts pre-orders on the Epic Games Store are getting partial refunds

Today’s the day, Kingdom Hearts fans. It’s March 30, which means just about every Kingdom Hearts game has come to our home platform for the first time – and, there’s some good news if you ordered any of the series on the Epic Games Store, as there’s a little bonus in store. Square Enix is giving Epic Store pre-purchasers partial refunds.

“The iconic Kingdom Hearts series is finally on PC!”, the studio announces on Twitter, adding that all of the action-RPG games in the series have launched with 20% discounts on the Epic Games Store. In a follow-up tweet, the publisher explains that this means those who got their orders in early will get some money back: “for those who pre-purchased on the Epic Games Store, you will be eligible for a partial refund back to your original payment method.”

Head to the Epic Games Store’s Kingdom Hearts collection and you’ll see each of the four options available on the platform are discounted to the following: HD 1.5-2.5 ReMIX is £31.99 / $39.99, while HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue, Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind, and Melody of Memory are each £39.99 / $47.99, respectively.

If you’re keen for a rundown of what each of these slightly bizarrely named collections include, our excellent senior news writer Dustin has given an outline right here. Essentially, though, the four options on the Epic Store bring the near-complete Kingdom Hearts experience to PC.

