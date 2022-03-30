League of Legends is getting more Arcana skins

Riot Games is introducing more League of Legends Arcana skins into the mix. Now that LoL patch 12.6 is in the wild, the developer has taken to Twitter to tease what’s coming to the MOBA’s PBE over the next few weeks.

The flashy headline attraction is that Ahri, Xayah, Rakan, Ryze, and Hecarim are getting some lush Arcana skins. If you’ve been out of the loop, we got our first batch of Arcana skins last year. Tarot cards serve as the skin’s inspiration, which gives LoL champions an arcane look with a warm red glow. Riot hasn’t revealed when they’ll come to the game, though the patch schedule says LoL patch 12.7 is coming out on April 13, 2022. Chances are it’ll be then.

We haven’t seen any champion changes on the PBE yet, though one developer has revealed that Riot is ramping up work on “mid-scope updates,” with adjustments for Taliyah and Olaf being tinkered with currently. “These are larger sets of changes for champions that can take a couple of months to lock down,” Riot August says. “The recent Ahri and Janna adjustments are examples of work in this space.

“Other past mid-scope examples are Xin Zhao, Sona, and Lucian. These changes attempt to revitalise characters that have lost a bit of their shine over time – ideally, they’re something the players of those champs can be excited about.”

The cards have foretold their beautiful PBE Previews: 🎴 Arcana Ahri

🎴 Arcana Xayah

🎴 Arcana Rakan

🎴 Arcana Ryze

🎴 Arcana Hecarim pic.twitter.com/B74Ol8qMiK — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) March 29, 2022

In other news, two League of Legends fans have made a Wordle spinoff called Yordle. That should keep you busy while you wait for your new League of Legends skins.

