League of Legends patch 12.7 notes – Arcana skins

League of Legends patch 12.7 notes are starting to make their way onto the PBE, folks. While LoL patch 12.6 has only just been released, Riot Games is wasting no time getting to work on what’s next for the MOBA game.

The 12.6 update has plenty to keep you occupied while Riot works on the next patch. The fashion-conscious among us have some new LoL Anima Squad skins to check out, which may be good news if you’re a fan of Vayne, Miss Fortune, or Jinx. Rengar has also got a pretty hefty rework, while Hecarim has got some much-needed nerfs to rein them in a tad.

While it’s early days for patch 12.7, we’ve got a wee glimpse of what’s coming our way. Riot has revealed that we’re getting Arcane skins for Ahri, Xayah, Rakan, Ryze, and Hecarim, which essentially gives the LoL champions a warm red glow and some new duds. As is often the case this early into a new patch cycle, there are no champion, item, or rune balance changes on the PBE to eyeball just yet, but do keep checking back on these notes each day, as a bunch will likely appear soon. We’ll be sure to post everything you need to know right here.

Without further ado, here are the tentative League of Legends patch 12.7 notes based on what’s up for testing on the PBE so far (cheers, Surrenderat20)!

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PATCH 12.7 RELEASE DATE AND DOWNTIME

According to the League of Legends 2022 patch schedule, the League of Legends patch 12.6 release date is set for Wednesday, April 13, 2022.

Maintenance times haven’t yet been confirmed, but usually begin at 3am PT for NA servers, 5am UK time for EUW servers, and 3am CET for EUNE servers, and last for approximately three hours, so expect downtime to start sometime around then.

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PATCH 12.7 CHAMPION SKINS

Arcana Ahri – 1350 RP

Arcana Hecarim – 1350 RP

Arcana Rakan – 1350 RP

Arcana Ryze – 1350 RP

Arcana Xayah – 1350 RP

Miscellaneous

Riot is starting to ramp up work on “mid-scope updates”, which involve more sweeping champion changes. Taliyah and Olaf are currently being tinkered with, though Riot does warn that these changes can take several months to lock down, so keep that in mind.

We're beginning to ramp up work on "mid-scope updates". These are larger sets of changes for champions that can take a couple months to lock down. The recent Ahri and Janna adjustments are examples of work in this space. Mid-scopes for Taliyah and Olaf are currently in flight. pic.twitter.com/X6PRyxuFA9 — August (@RiotAugust) March 29, 2022

Those are all the notes for LoL patch 12.7 for now, but keep heading back to check them out as there’s sure to be lots more to eyeball and delve into ahead of the patch’s arrival very soon.

Also, be sure to go catch up on the LoL patch 12.6 notes – it’s a big update, and there’s plenty on the way, so you’ll want to make sure you’re in the know on what’s about to drop now the patch is live. Plus, we have a LoL tier list which has all you need to know about the best League of Legends champions to play in each role as of the latest patch.