League of Legends Arcane partners with Rihanna’s beauty label for some reason

The first League of Legends animated series Arcane debuts on Netflix later today and developer Riot has announced a host of tie-ins to celebrate – including the big team-up with Epic Games to bring Jinx to Fortnite – but the weirdest is undoubtedly the partnership with Rihanna’s cosmetic company Fenty Beauty, which has just been revealed earlier today.

Other than Fortnite, Riot Games has announced a lot of team-ups and tie-ins for Arcane – including bringing League of Legends to the Epic Games Store and a big celebration across all of Riot’s own Runeterra games – but the one that may confuse a lot of fans is the announcement of a collaboration with Fenty Beauty, a skincare cosmetics company started by Rihanna last year.

According to a press release from the developer, Fenty “will curate beauty looks” across Riot’s products, which includes “content aiming to highlight the multifaceted and diverse beauty landscape that celebrates beauty in all of its forms”. This includes animation, apparently.

The release also says that this partnership between League of Legends and Fenty Beauty “will push the boundaries of collaboration throughout this partnership, both in and out of game.” Apparently it will kick off with “VIP beauty experiences and gifting” at Riot Games’ campus in Los Angeles on November 7.

It’s unknown what effect this collaboration will have on – well, anything, but anyone interested will be able to find out more tomorrow night. As for Arcane, it launches on Netflix at 2 AM GMT / 7 PM PT / 10 PM ET tonight, so in just a few hours as of the time of writing – and there are special Arcane skins coming to League of Legends you can pick up too.