League of Legends patch 11.23 notes – Preseason 2022 changes, Café Cutie skins

Here we are, League of Legends fans. The end of the League of Legends 2021 patch schedule draws close, and we’re now well into Preseason 2022 testing season. League of Legends patch 11.22 is gearing up to hit the MOBA game’s live battlegrounds, and while its follow-up hasn’t hit the PBE for its own round of testing quite yet, Riot has been giving us an idea of what’s coming – so here’s an early look for you to check out before the fresh batch o’ PBE stuff goes live tomorrow morning.

As revealed by Riot on its various social media channels, patch 11.23 brings a batch of sugary sweet Café Cutie skins, with Annie, Soraka, Vladimir, Gwen, Bard, and Sivir being the lucky champions in for new looks in the alternate universe line this update. While the skins haven’t yet hit the PBE – with it not due to come back from maintenance for a little while yet – you can get a peek from Riot’s channels in the New Champion Skins section below.

As for balance changes, we don’t yet have an idea of which champs, items, or runes might be in for buffs or nerfs this patch just yet. However, keep checking back on these notes over the update’s two-week-long testing cycle as we’ll keep them updated with everything you need to know.

We’ve also got a bunch of Preseason 2022 changes still in for their extended period of testing, which you can check out via the LoL patch 10.22 notes for now.

Without further ado, here are the (early and tentative) League of Legends patch 11.23 notes for now.

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PATCH 11.23 RELEASE DATE AND DOWNTIME

As per the League of Legends 2021 patch schedule, League of Legends patch 11.23 is due to go live on Tuesday, November 17, 2021. Maintenance times haven’t yet been confirmed, but usually begin at 3am PT for NA servers, 5am UK time for EUW servers, and 3am CET for EUNE servers, and last for approximately three hours.

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PRESEASON 2022 BALANCE CHANGES

Preseason Dragon Changes

Chemtech Drake Standard Buff Now grants bonus damage against enemies that have more current health than you (up to a 5% increase in damage per stack) Dragon Soul If your team obtains the Chemtech Dragon Soul, they get a buff that grants them a brief second life if they die Terrain Gas zones emerge in four jungle locations when the terrain transforms for the Chemtech Drake, giving any champion camouflage within the zone. Camouflaged enemies are not revealed by regular vision wards, but are revealed by Control Wards, Scryer’s Blooms, and other things that reveal invisible units. Hextech Drake Standard Buff Grants attack speed and ability haste to the team that delivers the killing blow (five ability haste and 5% attack speed per stack) Dragon Soul Obtain the Hextech Dragon Soul to gain a unique ability that adds a chain lightning slow to your basic attacks and abilities, with a moderate cooldown Terrain When the terrain transforms for the Hextech Drake, pairs of Hex-gates appear across the map, allowing you to quickly travel from one location to the paired counterpart. Hex-gates are activated with a brief channel (that can be interrupted by stuns or damage) before rapidly transporting you across the map to the corresponding Hex-gate.

Preseason Objective Bounties

You’ll only see objective bounties when a team is sufficiently behind, though they’ll be highlighted on the mini-map for both teams when they are there. If the losing team takes an objective with an active bounty, everyone benefits from the bounty gold.

Riot says that objective bounties are calculated based on four factors: experience, gold, dragon, and turret lead. Here are the base amounts of gold that you can get by taking an objective with an active bounty:

Baron/Elder Dragon – 500g

Dragon/Rift Herald – 500g

Outer Turret – 250g

Inner Turret – 400g

Base turret – 400g

If one team falls farther behind, these base amounts can increase up to 60%.

Preseason Item Changes

Riot’s list of Preseason item changes is quite chonky, so you can find the developer’s full rundown right here . Keep in mind, though, that these are subject to change.

“Things will be in a pretty early state when you first see them, so expect changes to things like icons, item and effect names, visual and sound effects, stat values, and more as we continue to test and look through feedback during PBE,” Riot says. “Barring massive table-flips, this preview page won’t be updated after publishing. When the patch notes come out, they’ll have all the final details as usual.”

Preseason 2022 – New Rune

First Strike (Inspiration Keystone) Tooltip: “Attacks or abilities against an enemy champion within 0.25s of entering champion combat grants 5 gold and First Strike for 3 seconds, causing you to deal 10% extra true damage against champions, and granting 100% (70% for ranged champions) of bonus damage dealt as gold”. Cooldown: 25-15 seconds Here’s a rundown from Riot on the new rune if you’re keen to know more!

League of Legends preseason new champion skins

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PATCH 11.23 Balance CHanges

None just yet, but keep checking back!

League of Legends patch 11.23 New Champion Skins

Here are Riot’s PBE previews of the new skins in action:

Here’s Skin Spotlights’ PBE preview of the new skins:

And there you have it! That’s all we’ve got in the way of notes for League of Legends patch 11.23 for now, but keep checking back on this page as there’s sure to be lots more to eyeball and delve into ahead of the update’s arrival very soon.

Also, do go catch up on the League of Legends patch 11.22 notes – it’s a big update, and there’s plenty on the way, so you’ll want to make sure you’re in the know on what’s about to drop now the patch is live. Plus, our sister site The Loadout has a LoL ranks explainer if you’re looking for some tips on how to climb those tiers.