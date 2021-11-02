League of Legends patch 11.23 notes – Preseason 2022 changes, Café Cutie skins

Here we are, League of Legends fans. The end of the League of Legends 2021 patch schedule draws close, and we’re now well into Preseason 2022 testing season. League of Legends patch 11.22 is gearing up to hit the MOBA game’s live battlegrounds, and while its follow-up hasn’t hit the PBE for its own round of testing quite yet, Riot has been giving us an idea of what’s coming – so here’s an early look for you to check out before the fresh batch o’ PBE stuff goes live tomorrow morning.
As revealed by Riot on its various social media channels, patch 11.23 brings a batch of sugary sweet Café Cutie skins, with Annie, Soraka, Vladimir, Gwen, Bard, and Sivir being the lucky champions in for new looks in the alternate universe line this update. While the skins haven’t yet hit the PBE – with it not due to come back from maintenance for a little while yet – you can get a peek from Riot’s channels in the New Champion Skins section below.
As for balance changes, we don’t yet have an idea of which champs, items, or runes might be in for buffs or nerfs this patch just yet. However, keep checking back on these notes over the update’s two-week-long testing cycle as we’ll keep them updated with everything you need to know.
We’ve also got a bunch of Preseason 2022 changes still in for their extended period of testing, which you can check out via the LoL patch 10.22 notes for now.
Without further ado, here are the (early and tentative) League of Legends patch 11.23 notes for now.
LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PATCH 11.23 RELEASE DATE AND DOWNTIME
As per the League of Legends 2021 patch schedule, League of Legends patch 11.23 is due to go live on Tuesday, November 17, 2021. Maintenance times haven’t yet been confirmed, but usually begin at 3am PT for NA servers, 5am UK time for EUW servers, and 3am CET for EUNE servers, and last for approximately three hours.
LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PRESEASON 2022 BALANCE CHANGES
Preseason Dragon Changes
Chemtech Drake
- Standard Buff
- Now grants bonus damage against enemies that have more current health than you (up to a 5% increase in damage per stack)
- Dragon Soul
- If your team obtains the Chemtech Dragon Soul, they get a buff that grants them a brief second life if they die
- Terrain
- Gas zones emerge in four jungle locations when the terrain transforms for the Chemtech Drake, giving any champion camouflage within the zone.
- Camouflaged enemies are not revealed by regular vision wards, but are revealed by Control Wards, Scryer’s Blooms, and other things that reveal invisible units.
Hextech Drake
- Standard Buff
- Grants attack speed and ability haste to the team that delivers the killing blow (five ability haste and 5% attack speed per stack)
- Dragon Soul
- Obtain the Hextech Dragon Soul to gain a unique ability that adds a chain lightning slow to your basic attacks and abilities, with a moderate cooldown
- Terrain
- When the terrain transforms for the Hextech Drake, pairs of Hex-gates appear across the map, allowing you to quickly travel from one location to the paired counterpart.
- Hex-gates are activated with a brief channel (that can be interrupted by stuns or damage) before rapidly transporting you across the map to the corresponding Hex-gate.
Preseason Objective Bounties
- Baron/Elder Dragon – 500g
- Dragon/Rift Herald – 500g
- Outer Turret – 250g
- Inner Turret – 400g
- Base turret – 400g
Preseason Item Changes
Preseason 2022 – New Rune
First Strike (Inspiration Keystone)
- Tooltip:
- “Attacks or abilities against an enemy champion within 0.25s of entering champion combat grants 5 gold and First Strike for 3 seconds, causing you to deal 10% extra true damage against champions, and granting 100% (70% for ranged champions) of bonus damage dealt as gold”.
- Cooldown:
- 25-15 seconds
Here’s a rundown from Riot on the new rune if you’re keen to know more!
League of Legends preseason new champion skins
Preseason 2022 New Champion Skins
ARCANE CAITLYN
Here’s the ARCANE CAITLYN splash art:
ARCANE JINX
Here’s the ARCANE JINX splash art:
LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PATCH 11.23 Balance CHanges
Patch 11.23 Balance Changes
League of Legends patch 11.23 New Champion Skins
New Champion Skins
Café Cutie SIVIR AND SORAKA
CAFÉ CUTIE GWEN
CAFÉ CUTIE ANNIE
CAFÉ CUTIE BARD
CAFÉ CUTIE VLADIMIR
Here are Riot’s PBE previews of the new skins in action:
Cafe Cuties have been spotted on the PBE! 🧁
Cafe Cutie Annie, Soraka, Vladimir, Gwen, Bard & Sivir! ☕ pic.twitter.com/KmfMFhYvCu
— League of Legends #RiotXArcane 💥 (@LeagueOfLegends) November 2, 2021
Chegando com a Prévia do PBE: skins Kwaii Café e #Arcane
☕Annie Kawaii Café
☕Bardo Kawaii Café
☕Sivir Kawaii Café
☕Soraka Kawaii Café
☕Vladimir Kawaii Café
☕Gwen Kawaii Café
🎩Caitlyn Inspirada em Arcane
🔫Jinx Inspirada em Arcane pic.twitter.com/WCqipCP4fP
— League of Legends Brasil #RiotXArcane (@LoLegendsBR) November 2, 2021
Here’s Skin Spotlights’ PBE preview of the new skins:
And there you have it! That’s all we’ve got in the way of notes for League of Legends patch 11.23 for now, but keep checking back on this page as there’s sure to be lots more to eyeball and delve into ahead of the update’s arrival very soon.
Also, do go catch up on the League of Legends patch 11.22 notes – it’s a big update, and there’s plenty on the way, so you’ll want to make sure you’re in the know on what’s about to drop now the patch is live. Plus, our sister site The Loadout has a LoL ranks explainer if you’re looking for some tips on how to climb those tiers.