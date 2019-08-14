How to play Teamfight Tactics: our guide to LoL’s spin on Auto Chess

How do you play Teamfight Tactics? Riot’s League of Legends is the latest MOBA game to get a Dota Auto Chess spin-off, and you can download it now. It’s still early into its life-cycle, though, and new modes are coming out. So expect some early and swift changes in the meta.

If you’re a fan of League of Legends but are new to the autobattle genre, it can appear a bit confusing at first. Teamfight Tactics pits you against seven other players, though you’ll only face one at a time. At the start of each round, you’ll pick a League of Legends Champion from a pool of five that rotates every round. You’ll place these Champions on your side of the board to fight your opponent. When the round begins, your Champion will either teleport to an enemy’s board, or their Champion will come to yours. After that, the Champions will fight each other.

If you win the matchup, which depends upon how your Champion’s stats matchup against your opponent’s Champion, you’ll deal damage to your opponents Little Legend. Each Little Legend has 100 points of health, and it’s game over for you if yours hits zero. Sound like your kind of thing? Read on to find out how to play Teamfight Tactics.

How to play Teamfight Tactics

Riot’s Teamfight Tactics is now a permanent fixture in League of Legends. Long gone are the days of playing it on the closed beta, which proved to be a bit of a faff as you needed an account with Honour Level Three. In short, getting that rank takes ages. Even if you did have an account, players reported queue times of up to four hours.

While Riot is still getting used to the surge of popularity, and queue times are sometimes extended because of it, TFT is now available to everyone. So get your TFT recipes cheat sheets at the ready, and study up on the best Teamfight Tactics comps. All you have to do is jump into the League of Legends client and click play, PvP, and then Teamfight Tactics.

And there you go, how to play Teamfight Tactics. It looks as though it will require a bit of effort in the short term, but, on the bright side, you shouldn’t be waiting for long if you can’t get access to a PBE account. And if this chess gubbins sounds like your cup of the proverbial then our sister site Wargamer has a guide on how to play chess for beginners.