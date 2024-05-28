If you want the best League of Legends Faker skin, it’ll cost you $430

Yes, I saw that League of Legends Hall of Legends Ahri skin. Yes, I also needed it. Celebrating Lee ‘Faker’ Sang-hyeok, the greatest LoL player in history, the skin has three different forms, each more stunning than the next, and, honestly, it’s one of the most beautiful cosmetics I’ve ever seen in LoL. The pricetag, however, was bound to be pretty pricey, but if you’re looking to buy the Signature skin and its associated bundle, you’ll be paying almost $430.

It’s no secret that League of Legends has gotten a little bit more expensive over the last year. With the introduction of the new $200 Mythic chromas, followed by the ever-divisive Redeemed Star Guardian Xayah and Rakan cosmetics, Riot’s microtransactions have been under the microscope for some time. As you can imagine, the new Hall of Legends bundle is no different.

According to the MOBA‘s official website, the base Ahri package starts at 5430RP ($45.98 / £39.98), and only includes the Risen Ahri skin (the one we see at the beginning of the trailer) as well as a unique Faker takedown taunt, the event pass, as well as an icon and border.

If you want the Immortalized Legend skin (and let’s be real, we all do), the mid-tier bundle costs 32,430RP (~$299.97 / £120.98 depending on the RP bundles you buy), and includes the skin and various other cosmetics, including exclusive finisher VFX, unique skin transformations, holographic splash art, and the usual side cosmetics.

It’s the Signature bundle, however, that’s the shocker. Clocking in at 59,260RP, you’ll have to drop $434.95 / £399.96 if you’re looking to get all the skins (including the prized Signature one), a signed version of the splash art, exclusive icons and emotes, and chromas for the previously released SKT T1 Jhin, Ryze, and Syndra. Ouch.

Given that you can’t pick up the Ahri skin without purchasing one of the bundles (the event pass has the 1920RP Risen Legend LeBlanc skin as the headliner, which does look very cool) this is certainly going to burn a hole in your wallet – especially if you want the Immortalized Legend skin.

As someone who was so excited when this skin was unveiled, I’m a little disappointed. As someone who plays Ahri and has followed Faker’s career for years, the Immortalized Legend skin was going to be an insta-cop, but with a $300 pricetag, I guess I’ll be sticking to Risen Ahri.

I’m also very excited to see Prestige True Damage Senna returning to the League of Legends Mythic shop after all these years – my skin wardrobe is going to be looking good. But, some of the best cosmetics I’ve ever purchased are ones from the weekly store, so make sure you check out which League of Legends skins are currently on sale.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.