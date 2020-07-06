League of Legends’ new Jungler Champion seemingly revealed

Way back at the beginning of 2020, League of Legends developer Riot Games revealed its flagship MOBA game would get two new Champions in big summer event this year. One was teased as a Jungler Champ to “fawn” over, tying into the “blossom”-ing seasonal event. Following months of rumours and hints about who this might be, it looks like we’ve potentially got our first look at her, as some splash art seems to have leaked online ahead of the character’s launch.

By ‘her’, we mean ‘Lillia’, which is rumoured to be the mysterious Jungler’s name, according to some apparent leaks, as compiled in a Reddit post. Linked in the post is an image that was reportedly uploaded to the Lillia mains subreddit and then deleted soon after – and, while it’s far from confirmed as real at this point, it does seem to back up what we know about the Champ so far.

As you can see, the image, and an extended version here, fit in with League of Legends’s signature splash art style, and do appear to show a faun-like aspect to the Champ, with what appears to be the legs and lower half of a goat, deer, or similar animal, tying into Riot’s tease with the word “fawn”.

The splash art also seems harmonious with Riot’s latest Champion Roadmap update for the year, in which the dev offered further teases on “dreams of a new jungler”. In the post, the studio said: “it just so happens that we’ve got [a jungle main] blooming soon!”, adding that, “The dream dust has settled and behind it was a mid-range skirmisher, frolicking in and out of the fray.”

It didn’t share much else, except that she’s a female Champ, “quite shy”, and “may prance into action, darting off as our vision starts to get blurry”. Plus, the artwork shared alongside these teases shows some kind of mystical, forest-like setting, similar to the background in the new splash art and of course the “blossom” and “blooming” hints. Hmm.

In addition, a new loot item recently appeared on the game’s PBE (testing servers), which is called Lillia’s Haiku, and reads: “You discovered Lillia in the forest. Openable on July 22, 2020 at 12:00 PM PT”. Additionally, some voice files that reference Lillia also popped up on the PBE. Again, this isn’t confirmation in itself, but it’s worth bearing in mind one of the first signs the latest Champion, Sett, was on the way to the game was through a similar loot asset – Sett’s Calling Card – found on the PBE ahead of his launch.

A new loot item is now on the PBE: Lillia’s Haiku

“You discovered Lillia in the forest. Openable on July 22nd, 2020 at 12:00 p.m PT.” pic.twitter.com/0XndwkX4Ay — moobeat (@moobeat) June 30, 2020

It’s worth noting this is just speculation at this point, and there’s nothing concrete confirming Lillia as the next Champion headed to the game just yet – but it’s not exactly off the table following these signs, either. Riot just announced at the Anime Expo that it would be sharing more details about an upcoming skin line, Spirit Blossom, on July 7 – perhaps we’ll find out a little more about this mystery Jungler then. In the meantime, check out the LoL patch 10.14 notes to find out what is on the way to the game later this very week.