League of Legends patch 10.14 notes – Nexus Blitz map, Arcanist, Infernal skins, Pyke changes

Here we are at the midway point through the League of Legends 2020 patch cycle, LoL fans. It’s summer, the new Pool Party skins for Orianna, Taliyah, Heimerdinger, Jarvan IV, and Syndra are on their way soon with the (now live) LoL patch 10.13, and there are plenty more treats on the way with the next content drop. The fourteenth patch of the year has landed on the PBE for testing – so let’s go have a look at what’s in store, shall we?

First up, even more of those 120 new LoL skins due to arrive over the course of the year have hit the PBE, with eight – yes, eight – all-new looks for a bunch of the biggest and best League of Legends Champions on the way.

Kog’Maw is transformed with an adorable Arcanist skin that turns him into a purple Pokemon-like critter, while Shaco and Zoe also join the alternate universe line with their own skins – and Zoe gets a Prestige edition, too.

Alongside these, Conqueror Nautilus, Infernal Karthus, Infernal Kennen, and Infernal Vel’Kozv have also arrived on the PBE, and will be available to play soon. You can check all of these out in the Champion Skins section in the notes below.

In addition, there are already some Champion balance changes up for Pyke, The Bloodharbour Ripper, including some tweaks to his stats and Q, Bone Skewer. Given the patch has only just gone up for testing, there aren’t any other changes to get a look at just yet, but be sure to keep checking back on these notes as a bunch will likely arrive in the coming days (as well as a patch preview, which usually gets posted soon after a new patch cycle begins).

And, last but certainly not least, it looks like we’ve got our first look at a new Nexus Blitz map on the way! It’s very pretty, and looks like it’s inspired by Ionia. Take a look below.

We’ll be sure to put everything you need to know right here. In the meantime, here are the notes for LoL patch 10.14!

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PATCH 10.14 RELEASE DATE AND DOWNTIME

As reflected in the 2020 League of Legends patch schedule, LoL patch 10.14 will go live on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Maintenance times haven’t yet been confirmed, but they usually begin at 03:00 AM PT for NA servers, 05:00 UK for EUW servers, and 03:00 CET for EUNE servers, and last for approximately three hours.

We’ll post the exact times when Riot confirms them, usually a day before launch.

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PATCH 10.14 BALANCE CHANGES

Champion Changes

Pyke – changed Stats: Armour per level decreased to 3.5 from 5 MR per level decreased to 1.25 from 1.5 Bone Skewer (Q): This ability’s damage increased to 85/135/185/235/285 from 75/125/175/225/275 Mana cost adjusted to 50/55/60/65/70 from 70

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PATCH 10.14 NEW SKINS

Champion Skins

Arcanist Kog’Maw – 1350 RP

“The diminutive familiar of a famed sorcerer, Kog’maw was mistreated and neglected for years as his master pursued the arcane arts. Thanks to a chance meeting with Zoe, he was released from servitude to travel the land with her… ultimately enrolling in the same school Zoe technically attends.”

Here’s the ARCANIST KOG’MAW splash art: Arcanist Shaco – 1350 RP “Vile warlock and wanted criminal, Shaco is a dangerous creature whose mind was shattered during experimental soul duplication rituals. At some point he came into possession of a rare and powerful book of spells, amplifying the threat of his monstrous arcane sorcery.” Here’s the ARCANIST SHACO splash art: Arcanist Zoe – 1350 RP “A promising student of magic at the Arcanist Academy, Zoe has ignored the advice of her headmaster and embarked upon a grand adventure the likes of which she is utterly unprepared for. Considering her penchant for sewing chaos wherever she goes, the world might be more unprepared than she is.” Here’s the ARCANIST ZOE splash art: Arcanist Zoe Prestige Edition – 100 Prestige points Here’s the ARCANIST ZOE PRESTIGE splash art: Conqueror Nautilus – 975 RP OR BUNDLED Riot’s releasing the CONQUEROR NAUTILUS skin to celebrate the 2020 LoL Esports Spring Split Champions! “Even though the Mid-Season Invitational could not be held this year,” the studio says, “the Conqueror Nautilus skin will still celebrate the teams that qualified. We will be sharing 25% of the proceeds to the Spring Split Champions across all 12 regional leagues.” You can read more about this on a dev blog post here. Here’s the CONQUEROR NAUTILUS splash art: INFERNAL KARTHUS – 1350 RP INFERNAL KENNEN – 1350 RP Here’s the joint INFERNAL KARTHUS and INFERNAL KENNEN splash art: INFERNAL VEL’KOZ – 1350 RP

Here’s the INFERNAL VEL’KOZ splash art:

Nexus Blitz

Some files have popped up on the PBE ahead of this year’s Nexus Blitz event, giving us an idea of what map players will be tackling the mode on – and it’s very pretty. Take a look for yourself below (via Skin Spotlights ):

It won’t look so pretty after Volibear disables it. 😈 — Nathan Lutz (@RiotLutzburg) June 24, 2020

That’s all we’ve got for League of Legends patch 10.14 right now, but do keep checking back over the next couple of weeks, as bunch more Champion changes are likely to arrive.

That's all we've got for League of Legends patch 10.14 right now, but do keep checking back over the next couple of weeks, as bunch more Champion changes are likely to arrive.