League of Legends patch 11.21 notes – Dragonmancer skins, Syndra VFX update

Jump To





The nights grow darker and the air chillier as we make our way towards the end of League of Legends’ 2021 patch schedule. League of Legends patch 11.20 has sailed onto the MOBA game’s live battlegrounds and its follow-up has now hit the PBE for its fortnight of testing. So, let’s see what’s in store for League of Legends patch 11.21, shall we?

If you’ve been keeping a close eye on League’s Twitter channels, you’ve probably had an early peek at the batch of new skins headed its way with 11.21. This patch is all about the Dragonmancer alternate universe, with new styles for Kai’Sa, Karma, Thresh, Volibear, and Yasuo on the way. The latter two are particularly special, with Volibear getting a Prestige Edition, while Yasuo’s two skins are legendary variants, bringing new voiceovers, as well as new animations, VFX, SFX, and more. You can check all of these out in the New Champion Skins section below.

Elsewhere, we’ve got a VFX update coming up for The Dark Sovereign, Syndra with 11.21. “Similar to the previous VFX updates we’ve made in the past (Ziggs, Zilean, Malzahar, etc), we’re working on updates to the visual effects (VFX) of champions whose spell effects are in need of some love,” senior visual effects artist Riot Sirhaian explains. “Our aim is to get their VFXs to current League standards and improve gameplay clarity. This time, it’s Syndra’s turn, for 11.21’s PBE patch!”

In the way of balance changes, as is often the case when a new patch drops onto the PBE, we don’t have any to check out just yet! But, keep checking back on these notes as we’ll very likely see this update’s round of champion changes hit the testing servers in the coming days. Assuming you want to keep up with all the changes coming to League, that is? Of course you do.

Without further ado, here are the tentative League of Legends patch 11.21 patch notes (cheers, Surrenderat20!):

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PATCH 11.21 RELEASE DATE AND DOWNTIME

According to the League of Legends 2021 patch schedule, League of Legends patch 11.21 is due to go live on Wednesday, October 20, 2021. Maintenance times haven’t yet been confirmed, but usually begin at 3am PT for NA servers, 5am UK time for EUW servers, and 3am CET for EUNE servers, and last for approximately three hours.

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PATCH 11.21 BALANCE CHANGES

Champion Changes

None just yet! But keep checking back as we’ll post all changes that hit the PBE in the coming days right here.

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PATCH 11.21 – NEW CHAMPION SKINS

New Champion Skins

LAGOON DRAGON KAI’SA

1350 RP

Here’s the LAGOON DRAGON KAI’SA splash art:

TRANQUILITY DRAGON KARMA

1350 RP

There’s no TRANQUILITY DRAGON KARMA splash art just yet, but keep checking back!

STEEL DRAGON THRESH

1350 RP

Here’s the STEEL DRAGON THRESH splash art:

DUALITY DRAGON VOLIBEAR

1350 RP

Here’s the DUALITY DRAGON VOLIBEAR splash art:

DUALITY DRAGON VOLIBEAR – Prestige Edition

2,000 EVENT TOKENS

Here’s the DUALITY DRAGON VOLIBEAR – PRESTIGE EDITION splash art:

Dream Dragon Yasuo – LEGENDARY

1820 RP

Here’s the DREAM DRAGON YASUO – LEGENDARY splash art:

TRUTH DRAGON YASUO – LEGENDARY

1820 RP

Here’s the DREAM DRAGON YASUO – LEGENDARY splash art:

As legendary skins, DREAM DRAGON YASUO and TRUTH DRAGON YASUO get some new VO – check it out below:

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PATCH 11.21 SYNDRA UPDATE

Here are some clips demonstrating what the devs have in store for the champ:

Those are all the tentative – so, subject to change – League of Legends patch 11.21 notes right now. But keep checking back on this page over the patch’s two-week-long testing cycle as we can expect this update’s batch of champion balance changes, and potentially others for items or runes, depending on Riot’s plans, to arrive soon – and we’ll post it all here.

If you’re on the lookout for some tips to improve your game, though, do check out our sister site The Loadout’s League of Legends ranks guide for some pointers on how to work your way up those ladders.