League of Legends patch 11.20 notes – Bewitching skins, more Rengar testing

Jump To





The end of the 2021 League of Legends patch cycle nears, LoL fans. League of Legends patch 11.19 – the second of the MOBA game’s two pre-Worlds patches – has left the testing grounds for (live) pastures new, and it’s now 11.20’s turn to make its debut on the PBE for a fortnight of tinkering and test-driving. So, let’s dig into it and see what’s coming.

So far, we’ve got some suitably spooky new skins coming up, just in time for Halloween. There are six new styles from League’s Bewitching alternate universe line this patch, with lucky champions Fiora, Nami, Poppy, Syndra, and Yuumi getting their own skins, while Morgana gets her Prestige Edition Bewitching skin with 11.20. You can check these out in the New Champion Skins section below to see the splashes and skins in action.

As is often the case when a fresh patch hits the PBE, there aren’t any balance changes to get a look at just yet, but do keep checking back on these notes as we’ll surely see some arrive in the coming days. We do know that Rengar will be hanging about for some more testing, though, though there’s no set release patch for his changes just yet. You can catch the latest details on this in the Rengar section below.

Now, let’s delve into those changes and new skins, shall we? Here’s our rundown of the tentative League of Legends patch 11.20 notes (cheers, Surrenderat20!):

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PATCH 11.20 RELEASE DATE AND DOWNTIME

According to the League of Legends 2021 patch schedule, League of Legends patch 11.20 is due to go live on Wednesday, October 6, 2021. Maintenance times haven’t yet been confirmed, but usually begin at 3am PT for NA servers, 5am UK time for EUW servers, and 3am CET for EUNE servers, and last for approximately three hours.

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PATCH 11.20 BALANCE CHANGES

Champion Changes

None just yet! But keep checking back as some changes will surely arrive in the coming days.

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PATCH 11.20 – NEW CHAMPION SKINS

New Champion Skins

BEWITCHING FIORA

Here’s the BEWITCHING FIORA splash art:

BEWITCHING NAMI

Here’s the BEWITCHING NAMI splash art:

BEWITCHING POPPY

Here’s the BEWITCHING POPPY splash art:

BEWITCHING SYNDRA

Here’s the BEWITCHING SYNDRA splash art:

BEWITCHING YUUMI

Here’s the BEWITCHING YUUMI splash art:

BEWITCHING MORGANA – PRESTIGE EDITION

100 PRESTIGE TOKENS

Here’s the BEWITCHING MORGANA – PRESTIGE EDITION splash art:

RENGAR CHANGES

Rengar Changes

League champion Rengar has had some mini-rework changes in the pipeline for a little while, with Riot having been testing some adjustments to the assassin champ since the 11.17 patch cycle . Now, RiotPhlox has given us a bit of an update on what’s going on with the changes on Twitter, which you can catch below. Note that it looks like one change – the Ironspike Whip animation bugfix – will be headed to the live game with this (11.20) patch.

Hey all Rengar’s getting some deep rescripting/cleanup right now which should squash a lot of bugs, but it’ll take a fair bit of time to finish up. I’m sinking any spare time I’ve got from preseason into Rengar and I’ll let y’all know when we’ve locked down his patch date. 1/5 — Phlox (@RiotPhlox) September 22, 2021

Thanks a ton for waiting and for all the feedback you’ve given so far. I really do want to get Rengar to you ASAP! In the meantime, I’m still more than glad to read all the feedback and ideas. I’ve seen a lot of exciting pitches floating around. 3/5 — Phlox (@RiotPhlox) September 22, 2021

Also, the Ironspike Whip animation bugfix will be in 11.20 since it can ship separately which is nice. 5/5 — Phlox (@RiotPhlox) September 22, 2021

That’s all there is is for the League of Legends patch 11.20 notes right now, but keep heading back to these notes over the update’s fortnight-long testing cycle as plenty of changes and potentially other content will be headed to the PBE very soon.

If you’re on the lookout for some tips to improve your game, check out our sister site The Loadout’s League of Legends ranks guide for some pointers on how to work your way up those ladders.