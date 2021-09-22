League of Legends patch 11.20 notes – Bewitching skins, more Rengar testing

The end of the 2021 League of Legends patch cycle nears, LoL fans. League of Legends patch 11.19 – the second of the MOBA game’s two pre-Worlds patches – has left the testing grounds for (live) pastures new, and it’s now 11.20’s turn to make its debut on the PBE for a fortnight of tinkering and test-driving. So, let’s dig into it and see what’s coming.
So far, we’ve got some suitably spooky new skins coming up, just in time for Halloween. There are six new styles from League’s Bewitching alternate universe line this patch, with lucky champions Fiora, Nami, Poppy, Syndra, and Yuumi getting their own skins, while Morgana gets her Prestige Edition Bewitching skin with 11.20. You can check these out in the New Champion Skins section below to see the splashes and skins in action.
As is often the case when a fresh patch hits the PBE, there aren’t any balance changes to get a look at just yet, but do keep checking back on these notes as we’ll surely see some arrive in the coming days. We do know that Rengar will be hanging about for some more testing, though, though there’s no set release patch for his changes just yet. You can catch the latest details on this in the Rengar section below.
Now, let’s delve into those changes and new skins, shall we? Here’s our rundown of the tentative League of Legends patch 11.20 notes (cheers, Surrenderat20!):
LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PATCH 11.20 RELEASE DATE AND DOWNTIME
According to the League of Legends 2021 patch schedule, League of Legends patch 11.20 is due to go live on Wednesday, October 6, 2021. Maintenance times haven’t yet been confirmed, but usually begin at 3am PT for NA servers, 5am UK time for EUW servers, and 3am CET for EUNE servers, and last for approximately three hours.
LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PATCH 11.20 BALANCE CHANGES
Champion Changes
LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PATCH 11.20 – NEW CHAMPION SKINS
New Champion Skins
BEWITCHING FIORA
Here’s the BEWITCHING FIORA splash art:
BEWITCHING NAMI
Here’s the BEWITCHING NAMI splash art:
BEWITCHING POPPY
Here’s the BEWITCHING POPPY splash art:
BEWITCHING SYNDRA
Here’s the BEWITCHING SYNDRA splash art:
BEWITCHING YUUMI
Here’s the BEWITCHING YUUMI splash art:
BEWITCHING MORGANA – PRESTIGE EDITION
100 PRESTIGE TOKENS
Here’s the BEWITCHING MORGANA – PRESTIGE EDITION splash art:
RENGAR CHANGES
Rengar Changes
Hey all
Rengar’s getting some deep rescripting/cleanup right now which should squash a lot of bugs, but it’ll take a fair bit of time to finish up. I’m sinking any spare time I’ve got from preseason into Rengar and I’ll let y’all know when we’ve locked down his patch date.
1/5
— Phlox (@RiotPhlox) September 22, 2021
Thanks a ton for waiting and for all the feedback you’ve given so far. I really do want to get Rengar to you ASAP! In the meantime, I’m still more than glad to read all the feedback and ideas. I’ve seen a lot of exciting pitches floating around.
3/5
— Phlox (@RiotPhlox) September 22, 2021
Also, the Ironspike Whip animation bugfix will be in 11.20 since it can ship separately which is nice.
5/5
— Phlox (@RiotPhlox) September 22, 2021
That’s all there is is for the League of Legends patch 11.20 notes right now, but keep heading back to these notes over the update’s fortnight-long testing cycle as plenty of changes and potentially other content will be headed to the PBE very soon.
If you’re on the lookout for some tips to improve your game, check out our sister site The Loadout’s League of Legends ranks guide for some pointers on how to work your way up those ladders.