League of Legends patch 11.24 notes – Debonair skins, new Challenges feature

This is it, LoL fans – the final patch of the 2021 League of Legends patch cycle has come to the PBE for its fortnight of testing and tinkering. League of Legends patch 11.23 has made the leap from the testing grounds, bringing a round of Café Cuties skins for Annie, Soraka, Vladimir, Gwen, Bard, and Sivir, as well as all the Preseason 2022 changes to the live MOBA game. Now, it’s 11.24’s turn – so let’s dig in.

First up, as usual we’ve got a brand-new batch of skins coming with the new update. This patch it’s an emerald-hued range of Debonair skins for champions Brand, Draven, LeBlanc, Leona, Malzahar, Master Yi, and Zed, which brings them into the murky depths of the mobster-run Valoran City, as part of the Crime City Nightmare alternate universe. Lucky Brand even gets a Prestige Edition. You can check out the splash art and in-game previews for these shiny new styles in the New Champion Skins section in the patch notes below.

As is often the case when a brand-new patch hits the PBE, we don’t have any coming balance changes to check out as yet, but it’s possible some could arrive for a round of testing in the next week or so, so do keep checking back on these notes – we’ll post everything you need to know right here.

Without further ado, here are the tentative League of Legends patch 11.24 notes (cheers, Surrenderat20!):

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PATCH 11.24 RELEASE DATE AND DOWNTIME

As per the League of Legends 2021 patch schedule, League of Legends patch 11.23 is due to go live on Wednesday, December 8, 2021. Maintenance times haven’t yet been confirmed, but usually begin at 3am PT for NA servers, 5am UK time for EUW servers, and 3am CET for EUNE servers, and last for approximately three hours, so expect downtime to start sometime around then.

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PATCH 11.24 BALANCE CHANGES

Patch 11.24 Champion Changes

None just yet! However, Riot Phlox previously tweeted that the devs would be “touching outliers and following up on Preseason in 11.24” so it’s likely we’ll see some changes hit the PBE soon – keep checking back!

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PATCH 11.24 NEW CHAMPION SKINS

Patch 11.24 New Champion Skins

DEBONAIR BRAND

“Long-time rival to Master Yi, Brand owns a competing chain of high-end hotels and can be seen verbally sparring with his enemy at any gala that will tolerate them. Their battles are legendary – though the property damage alone skyrockets into the tens of millions.”

Here’s the DEBONAIR BRAND splash art:

DEBONAIR BRAND – PRESTIGE EDITION

No splash art to be seen just yet, but you can get a peep at the DEBONAIR BRAND – PRESTIGE EDITION skin in action through Riot’s clip below:

#PBE Preview but make it DEBONAIR! 💚 Debonair Brand, Master Yi, Zed and Prestige Edition Brand! 🧪 pic.twitter.com/5BmwHNHBPh — League of Legends // UK, IE & Nordics (@LoLUKN) November 16, 2021

DEBONAIR DRAVEN – 1350 RP

Here’s the DEBONAIR DRAVEN splash art:

DEBONAIR LEBLANC

“Seemingly at every event in the city at once, LeBlanc is a ubiquitous presence throughout the strip – her unparalleled ability to shmooze matched only by her mysterious origins. There was a time when certain naysayers connected her to Crime City, but as they say… never cross Lady LeBlanc.”

Here’s the shared DEBONAIR LEBLANC and DEBONAIR MALZAHAR splash art:

DEBONAIR MALZAHAR

“An associate of LeBlanc’s from her days in Crime City, now established as a mover and shaker in his own right. While the two cross paths on occasion, Malzahar has certain… outside interests to consider, and those business partners have promised him more than any mortal could ever dream of.”

DEBONAIR LEONA

“An enforcer at the exclusive Solari resort, Leona spends her days brutally ejecting unruly patrons from the premises and her evenings schmoozing up the city’s ultra-wealthy. Even the rich and powerful know not to trifle with the Solari’s chosen, lest they find themselves soaring out of the penthouse suite and down into the sidewalk.”

No splash art to be seen just yet, but you can get an additional peep at the DEBONAIR LEONA skin in action through Riot’s clip below:

#PBE Preview but make it DEBONAIR! 💚 Debonair Leona, LeBlanc, Draven & Malzahar! 🧪 pic.twitter.com/SwuuF2DJYD — League of Legends // UK, IE & Nordics (@LoLUKN) November 16, 2021

DEBONAIR MASTER YI

Here’s the DEBONAIR MASTER YI splash art:

DEBONAIR ZED – LEGENDARY SKIN – 1820 RP

“The most powerful (and powerfully dressed) man in Nox Vegas, Zed has been dabbling in more than fancy parties and cutthroat deal-making. A new crowd from Crime City has entered his inner circle, granting this debonair gentleman an unbreakable stranglehold over the strip– and a dreadful new change in both mind and body.”

As a legendary champion skin, DEBONAIR ZED gets some all-new VO – here’s SkinSpotlights’ clip on this:

Here’s the DEBONAIR ZED splash art:

New feature – Challenges

New Feature – Challenges

Challenges are coming to the PBE! These are a kind of mission or achievement to chase down, through which players will get rewarded for the goals they complete in their games – and these are pretty wide-reaching to suit all kinds of playstyles. Though, it’s worth noting that these “are a little different than the one-and-done achievement systems you might be used to”, as Riot explains in a new blog post

There’ll be more than 300 Challenges launching, so they’ll be staying on the PBE for an extended period of time. That means it’s worth noting that they may not be dropping with patch 11.24! And, because the feature has a lot going on, some aspects of it will hit the PBE later than others.

You can hit the link above for Riot’s full rundown of what’s coming with Challenges, and you can find the PBE feedback thread on the first features to have come to the testing grounds there.

That’s all for now, folks, but keep heading back to this page as there’s sure to be more to check out in the way of gameplay updates and splash art ahead of League of Legends patch 11.24’s arrival on live servers soon.

